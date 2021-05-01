Chris Christie says he would give the Trump presidency an 'A' grade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John L. Dorman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
chris christie mike bloomberg patterson book
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Chris Christie said he would give Trump's presidency an overall "A" grade.

  • Earlier this year, the former New Jersey was critical of Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Christie did not rule out a 2024 presidential bid, even if Trump enters the race.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Months ago, former GOP Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey was deeply critical of former President Donald Trump's protracted challenge of the 2020 election results and his role in the January 6 Capitol riot, but he still gives the former president's administration a seal of approval.

During an appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity's primetime show "Hannity," Christie issued high marks for Trump's report card on a raft of conservative priorities, from installing strict constructionists to the federal bench to pushing for school choice.

"Oh, listen, overall I give the president an A," he said. "The fact of the matter is that there were some things that happened specifically at the end of the presidency that I think had some things that clouded his accomplishments, and that's why we as a party need to emphasize the issues you just talked about."

Read more: Meet Merrick Garland's inner circle of 18 officials. They've got a packed plate investigating major police departments and even Rudy Giuliani.

Christie, a longtime Trump ally who served as governor from 2010 to 2018, was himself a presidential candidate in the 2016 primaries.

Last month, Axios reported that Christie was considering a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. During yesterday's interview, he didn't commit to a decision.

"I certainly am not ruling it out," he said. "I think I have a lot to say and a lot to do for the country in the future, so we'll see how the next few years ago."

When Hannity asked Christie if he would potentially run against Trump in 2024, the former governor said that the decision wouldn't rest on any other candidates in the race.

"I would not make my decision based on anyone else who's running, Sean," he said. "If I believe I'm the right person and if my family supports it, those are the two things that would be the most important to me."

According to Axios, sources close to Christie believe that the former governor and US attorney thinks he could have a compelling candidacy based on his executive experience and previous presidential run.

Sources also make the case Christie could pull some conservative-leaning suburban voters back into the GOP fold and also appeal to blue-collar voters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Parents Who Lost Infant Son To Traumatic Brain Injury Have Mixed Emotions About Expecting Again

    In May 2020, Steven and Elke’s infant son, Lucas, died of a brain injury consistent with shaken baby syndrome. Steven says he is currently the subject of a homicide investigation into his son’s death but insists that neither he nor Elke would have ever hurt their baby. The couple says they recently learned they are expecting their second child. “I definitely do have mixed emotions about it,” says Steven. “I can’t say I’m not excited, but I don’t know what it means with the investigation on Lucas’s case.” Elke says that if Steven goes to prison, she’s worried about being a single mom. Steven's mother, Melissa, claims Elke, not Steven, is responsible for Lucas' death. “I think it’s the most irresponsible thing on the planet. I can’t even fathom what is going through her head,” she says. Watch the conclusion of this two-part Dr. Phil, “’Who Killed Baby Lucas?’,” airing Friday to find out what Melissa says she plans to do once her new grandchild is born. Check your local listing to find out where you can watch. WATCH: ‘I Don’t Really Have Any Strong Alibi,’ Admits Father Who Denies Causing His Infant Son’s Fatal Injuries TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have you been accused and want to clear your name?

  • Singapore adds 23 charges against founder of oil trader Hin Leong

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore prosecutor filed 23 additional forgery-related charges on Friday against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd. Last year, police had charged the 79-year-old former oil tycoon, better known as O K Lim, with two counts of abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating. Friday's charges accuse Lim of instigating a Hin Leong employee to forge documents supposedly issued by UT Singapore Services Pte Ltd.

  • Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million

    Disneyland reopened on Friday and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the U.S. by midsummer, as the number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 reached another milestone: 100 million. Visitors cheered and screamed with delight as the Southern California theme park swung open its gates for the first time in 13 months in a powerful symbol of the U.S. rebound, even though the self-proclaimed Happiest Place on Earth is allowing only in-state guests for now and operating at just 25% capacity.

  • The Many Ways Colleges Are Handling COVID-Complicated Graduations

    Her first reaction after receiving the email from the University of Tampa announcing that commencement would be conducted online was to cry. Across Florida, larger colleges were announcing plans for in-person graduations — so why not hers? Then 22-year-old Allison Clark dried her tears and turned to Instagram, asking: If Tampa hosted an in-person graduation, would they attend? When 80% of the respondents said “Yes,” she and two classmates created a GoFundMe and started selling tickets. They were quickly overwhelmed as classmates and their parents pitched in more than $25,000 — significantly more than the $12,000 price tag for the convention center they are renting for their self-funded graduation, now scheduled for next week. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There will not be too many do-it-yourself graduations, but across the country parents and graduates will confront commencements in May that are as atypical, modified and sometimes contentious as the past school year has been. Many of the schools doing in-person ceremonies are putting in extensive safety measures, like the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, which is requiring graduates and their families to provide proof of vaccination, or else a negative coronavirus test, said the university’s president, Heidi M. Anderson. Rhodes College is seating participants in pods of eight and issuing each person a ticket for the purpose of contact tracing. Vanderbilt University and Northeastern University are among those staggering arrival times at the ceremony, so that students enter the venue in shifts, reducing the size of each gathering. Most colleges are placing restrictions on the number of guests each graduate is allowed to bring. Brown and Yale Universities are among schools that only allow students to the ceremony. Parents can watch a livestreamed version. But in the second year of the pandemic, with millions vaccinated, more campuses than not are choosing to do in-person events, according to Mildred Garcia, president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. As a result, campuses that are sticking to virtual-only ceremonies have become outliers, sometimes breeding frustration. “To be with my classmates, to walk across the stage, to receive the diploma that we all worked so hard for, it means absolutely everything, and a 45-minute virtual commencement of my name being scrolled across the screen just simply wasn’t enough,” said Clark at the University of Tampa. Especially vexing for the graduating senior was learning that the University of Florida — which is graduating a class five times larger than the private college in Tampa — was planning on an in-person ceremony. So are the University of South Florida, Florida State University and the University of Miami, all of them significantly larger than Tampa, which has an undergraduate enrollment of less than 9,000 students. In an emailed statement, a university spokesperson, Eric Cardenas, reiterated what college leaders told the student body two months ago when they announced plans for a virtual-only event: “Simply put, given the continued uncertainty of COVID-19, advice from public health officials and rules governing large gatherings, the university could not realistically host a safe — yet meaningful — academic celebration.” Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development, said that universities — as well as unhappy parents and graduates complaining about virtual commencements — were overlooking a common-sense solution. “The answer is very simple,” he said. “By July or August, we should have a dramatic decline in transmission because the amount of vaccine coverage would be dramatically increased by then,” he explained. “Just postpone graduation to the end of the summer.” He added that universities — especially ones that are in proximity to one another, or that are part of a consortium like the Big Ten athletic conference — should have a uniform approach, since the lack of coordination sows confusion. “The best thing to do is not have one school do one thing, and another school do another,” he said. But that coordination is not happening, and because each institution is making its own decision, the result is an uneven landscape. Sometimes, campuses within walking distance are choosing radically different approaches. In Massachusetts, Harvard University announced that its seniors would graduate virtually and their diplomas would be mailed to them, while just 2 miles away, Boston University will be hosting an in-person graduation. Not all online graduations have generated a backlash, and only a handful of institutions have faced public and sustained protest. But in some cases, parents and students have made their displeasure known. Tammy Dahlstrom, whose 22-year-old daughter is graduating this weekend from the University of Michigan, said the contrast with nearby institutions had made the university’s decision to hold an online event difficult to accept. The Ann Arbor campus is built around the university’s iconic stadium, which is capable of seating more than 100,000 people — and is both the largest in the country, and one of the largest in the world. Yet campuses in Michigan with far less outdoor seating capacity are going ahead with in-person events, like Michigan State University, which announced it would hold 50 staggered ceremonies to ensure social distancing, and the University of Michigan’s Dearborn campus. Michigan is one of the only Big Ten schools to opt for a virtual commencement. “It is inconceivable that we would be in the same position this year when the university had a year to plan,” Dahlstrom said in an email. Parents began an email and text message campaign to try to get the administration to change its plan. A petition garnered close to 6,000 names. When that still did not move the needle, Dahlstrom drove the 2 1/2 hours from her home in North Muskegon, on the shore of Lake Michigan, to join a small group of parents and students who stood on the streets of Ann Arbor, holding up placards demanding an in-person ceremony. Michigan has one of the highest coronavirus caseloads in the country, and hospitals have been overwhelmed, but parents point to numerous other campuses across the state that are choosing to do in-person commencements. Rick Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the university, said the spike in cases in the state justified the university’s caution. “The situation is still very precarious in Michigan with regard to the virus,” he said. He also cautioned that the comparison to other universities is not apples-to-apples because of the international character of the school’s student body: “Dearborn made a different decision, but almost all of their students are local,” he said. “Ours come from all over the state of Michigan and all over the country, and around the world.” Possibly because of pressure from the parent group, the university has made a number of changes. In early March, the administration announced that graduating seniors would be allowed to go into the stadium to take pictures. Following continued pressure, the university announced in late March that students would be allowed to watch the graduation on a screen, while sitting inside the stadium. Calder Lewis, an editor for the university’s daily newspaper who covered the protest, said parents were more engaged in the pushback than students were. “For a lot of parents, this is their kids’ last chance to get something normal out of their college experience, and they want to see just one last send-off,” he said. The decision on what kind of commencement to hold is particularly charged at universities where a majority of students are the first in their family to go to college. “It is a generational celebration,” said Anderson, who was herself the first in her family to graduate and now heads the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where a majority of students are in the same category. That is the same calculus that pushed Montclair State University to become one of the few campuses in New Jersey to hold an in-person ceremony last year, despite a letter of objection signed by 120 faculty members. (It is having an in-person ceremony this year, too.) Other campuses face similar issues. “We get an average of eight family members per graduate,” said Tomás D. Morales, the president of California State University in San Bernardino, where 85% of students are the first in their families to attend college, he said. “To have a commencement and not be able to invite mom and dad, or abuela and abuelo or cousins and siblings doesn’t work for our campus.” It is precisely because of the generational importance of the ceremony that his campus followed the plan proposed by Hotez — it decided to do a virtual event this spring, followed by a traditional commencement at a later point. Meanwhile in Tampa, the three organizers of the do-it-yourself graduation are pulling out all the stops to give their classmates a real commencement, even as the university has made it clear that it does not endorse it. Attendees will receive a 10-page program. A video and slideshow tribute featuring each participating senior will play before the graduate walks across the stage of the rented convention hall. Because the students are not authorized to give out diplomas to their classmates, the organizers have instead printed certificates marking the occasion, which will be laid out on a table — a no-contact approach in a nod to safety protocols. “This is a moment that every kid dreams of growing up,” said Emma Stange, one of the organizers. “To not really have that celebratory closure when you move on to the next stage of life, it just leaves an open, hanging end.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Senate votes to open floodgates, passes bipartisan $35 billion water infrastructure bill

    The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act passed overwhelmingly by a vote of 89-2.

  • Texas voters head back to polls after congressman's death

    The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting COVID-19 carried Donald Trump's endorsement into a special election Saturday, while Democrats and GOP critics of the former president hoped voters would instead send a surprising message to the rest of the U.S. The race has drawn only modest attention beyond Texas' 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. Trump waited until just days before the election to endorse Susan Wright, a GOP activist and widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

  • In nod to Trump, Florida is set to ban 'deplatforming' by tech companies

    Florida is on track to be the first state in the nation to punish social media companies that ban politicians like former President Donald Trump.

  • GOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote

    Earlier this year, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) easily staved off an effort by some members of the House GOP to remove her from her leadership position because of her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Now, though, even some of her colleagues who backed her aren't sure they'd do the same thing again. When asked about him, which is not infrequently, Cheney has never refrained from criticizing Trump, which one anonymous GOP lawmaker said shows she's "completely out of synch with the majority of our conference," The Hill reports. "As we're focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point. She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn't resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before." Another GOP lawmaker told The Hill that Cheney "may go down in a second vote." But the congresswoman certainly still has support. "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) said Friday in defense of his colleague. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle." Read more at The Hill. A senior House R told me that Cheney could be in "very big trouble" and expects another attempt to oust her, though it's unclear if that vote will happen Rep. Anthony Gonzalez: "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is lying to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit" pic.twitter.com/Ll2NCXlufI — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 30, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, ranked

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Brian Gutekunst out as Packers GM

    Another twist in the conflict between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Trump Mocks ‘Totally Boring’ Twitter for Big Stock Drop

    “I guess that’s what happens when you go against FREEDOM OF SPEECH!” former POTUS gloats Twitter just had one of the worst days in the company’s history on Wall Street — and former President Donald Trump, who was kicked off the service at the beginning of the year, is clearly loving it. Trump on Friday night mocked Twitter, saying in a statement the company’s stock price just “plunged” because the app has become “totally BORING.” Here’s a look at his full statement: “Twitter stock ‘plunged’ as results are no longer cutting it for investors. Shares are off 15% today. Bad forecasts are hurting the outlook but more importantly, in my opinion, it has become totally BORING as people flock to leave the site. [Analyst] Michael Nathanson stated, ‘the math doesn’t make sense’ as he lowered his price target. I guess that’s what happens when you go against FREEDOM OF SPEECH!” It will happen to others also.” The ex-commander-in-chief is certainly correct about Twitter’ stock performance. On Friday, the company’s stock price dropped 15.16% — wiping out nearly all of its 2021 gains in the process — after the company posted its Q1 financial report a day earlier. But his claim users are “flocking” to ditch Twitter isn”t correct, at least based on the company’s first quarter report. Twitter added 7 million daily users during Q1, which pushed the company to 199 million users overall. That’s actually one reason analysts weren’t thrilled with Twitter’s report — the company fell one million users short of the 8 million new users most analysts had projected for Q1. Trump’s Friday jabs came a few months after Twitter permanently banned Trump from its service, following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Twitter said it banned Trump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Trump had more than 88 million Twitter followers when he was kicked off the app. Since then, Trump has been sending messages out on Gab, where he has 2.1 million followers. Gab, which has positioned itself as the anti-Twitter when it comes to policing content, refers to itself as a “social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online. All are welcome.” Trump is also looking to start his own rival social media platform to Twitter, Fox News reported in late March. Read original story Trump Mocks ‘Totally Boring’ Twitter for Big Stock Drop At TheWrap

  • Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

    The famed investor said his right-hand man only allows him a few missteps, and he used them up selling Costco and Apple shares.

  • Miley Cyrus Makes Fun of ‘Hannah Montana’ With Lil Nas X

    Lil Nas X recently parodied ‘Hannah Montana’ on TikTok. Now, Miley Cyrus, who starred as Hannah on the Disney Channel show, is weighing in, in a hilarious way.

  • Prosecutor in Daunte Wright's death not swayed by critics

    The day Daunte Wright was laid to rest, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside prosecutor Pete Orput's suburban home and, with microphones and a loudspeaker, demanded he file murder charges against the police officer who killed the 20-year-old Black motorist. Orput, wearing a hoodie and khakis, stepped outside and attempted to explain why he had filed a manslaughter charge instead. After some arguing, Orput — visibly frustrated — finally ended it.

  • Biden golfed once in his first 100 days as president. Trump went 19 times by his 100th day.

    President Joe Biden went to the golf course for the first time on his 87th day in office. Former President Donald Trump went on his 15th day.

  • Lucy Liu Says Her Charlie's Angels Role "Normalized Asian Identity" For Audiences

    The actress wrote a powerful op-ed on dismantling Asian stereotypes.

  • Trump is 'fixated' and talks 'constantly' about Arizona election recount, allies say

    Trump asks aides multiple times a day about the vote recount that is currently underway in Maricopa County, according to The Washington Post.

  • Etsy vows to crack down on banned items amid investigation

    Etsy said it's clamping down on sales of banned items like weapons and ivory mere days after an investigation showed these goods available for sale.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Patriots select LB Cameron McGrone with 177th pick

    The New England Patriots added talent on the defensive side of the ball, adding Michigan's Cameron McGrone with the 177th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Fact check: Kamala Harris didn't say Joe Biden would 'do whatever the Chinese tell you' at debate

    A meme claims Kamala Harris said during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary that Joe Biden would do what China told him to. That is false.

  • Buccaneers tab QB Kyle Trask as Brady's potential successor

    As the second round of the NFL draft neared its end, Kyle Trask kept glancing at his cell phone in anticipation of a call. The former Florida star knew there was a good chance the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were interested in grooming a young quarterback to potentially become Tom Brady's successor. “They definitely have a great system going on down in Tampa Bay,” Trask added.