Chris Christie Says Trump's Insults About His Weight Prove Only 1 Thing

Chris Christie on Wednesday fired back at Donald Trump after the former president released a video mocking the former New Jersey governor’s weight.

“Breaking news,” the former New Jersey governor wrote on Twitter. “I have struggled with my weight for 20 years.”

Then he said Trump’s insults highlight a key difference between himself and the former president when it comes to character:

Breaking news... I have struggled with my weight for 20 years. What I haven't struggled with is my character. I'll put that up against Donald Trump's any day. If that's the best he's got, then he's lost his fastball. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 7, 2023

He said the insult about his weight does prove one thing about the former president: “If that’s the best he’s got, then he’s lost his fastball.”

Christie this week announced he was in the running for the Republican presidential nomination. While most of the presidential candidates have tried to avoid talking about Trump, Christie has made it clear that attacking the former president will be at the heart of his campaign.

Trump responded with a doctored video depicting Christie at a buffet as he made his announcement.

Speaking on CNN, Christie called Trump a “baby.”

“Whenever you want to criticize him, in any way, that’s the way he responds,” Christie told Jake Tapper. “You and I are both lucky enough to be parents, and if we had a child who conducted themselves like that, we’d send them to their room, not to the White House.”