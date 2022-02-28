Chris Christie slams Trump over Putin “genius” comments

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said in a tweet Monday that "history is watching" former President Donald Trump's praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Driving the news: Last week, Trump called Putin "very savvy" and a "genius" after he recognized two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine as independent ahead of the Russian invasion. On Saturday at CPAC, Trump said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "very brave," but reiterated his belief that Putin is "smart."

What he's saying: "How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine “genius” and “very savvy” as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant," Christie said in his tweet.

"Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s “genius” and “very savvy” alright. No walking that back. History is watching," Christie added.

