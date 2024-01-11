Chris Christie withdraws presidential bid
Former New Jersey Governor and prosecutor, Chris Christie, announces his withdrawal from the GOP presidential race, revealing the decision at a town hall meeting.
Carroll’s comments did not strike the tone of a man who had signed away his coaching rights. When asked about other coaching opportunities, he did not dismiss them.
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.
NCAA president Charlie Baker hopes the proposed changes to NIL rules will help athletes and clear up the system.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search functions will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as through the company’s website.
Despite $80 billion in new funding, taxpayers continued to face delays, particularly victims of tax-related identity theft.
AC Future just revealed a wild, new RV designed in collaboration with famous design house Pininfarina.
Less than a year after his CNN firing, Lemon announces his comeback with a new 30-minute show on X, formerly known as Twitter, that will stream three times a week.
Haas was last in the constructor's standings in 2023 for the second time in the past three seasons.
One of 19 units made, this 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in February 2024 and it could sell for $38 million.
YouTube announced today that it's making it easier to find accurate life-saving information about basic first aid and emergency care with the launch of its new First Aid Information Shelves. The new shelves will be pinned to the top of search results and will feature videos from credible health organizations like Mass General Brigham.
Recaro this week is showing off a range of advanced seating options for sim racing and endurance racing at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.
Tier and Dott, two leading European companies in the space, have announced that they plan to merge. While Tier and Dott both operate scooter-sharing and bike-sharing services in major European cities and both work with Ninebot and Okai as their hardware suppliers, they have had different approaches over the years.
Earlier today, Forbes reported that venture capitalist, operator and entrepreneur Keith Rabois is returning to Khosla Ventures (KV), the Silicon Valley outfit where he cut his teeth as a full-time VC before joining Founders Fund (FF) in 2019, teaming up with former Stanford classmate Peter Thiel in the process. When we'd talked last, Rabois sounded content where he was. Today, he said the decision to switch teams was very recent, stemming from a discussion with his former Khosla Ventures’ colleague Samir Kaul about the possible merits and pitfalls of starting his own fund; Rabois says that chat quickly turned into dinner with firm founder Vinod Khosla, who separately announced today that he is "thrilled" about Rabois' return.
Urías still faces a possible MLB suspension.
At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Honda revealed two concept EVs.
"I literally was having nightmares that ninjas were gonna break in my house and kidnap my child," the podcaster says of experiencing postpartum anxiety.
'Makes cleanup so very easy,' wrote one happy fan.
Supernal, the advanced air mobility company under Hyundai Motor Group, took the wraps off its latest iteration of an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft called the S-A2 that executives say is designed to shuttle passengers by 2028. The S-A2 is essentially a more fully baked version of what it intends to launch commercially and confirms that, at least for now, Hyundai is still intent on getting into the yet-to-exist electric air taxi business. At that time, Hyundai announced a partnership with Uber Elevate — a company that was gobbled up by Joby Aviation — to develop and potentially mass-produce air taxis for a future aerial rideshare network.
VinFast Wild electric pickup truck concept revealed at CES 2024. It has Italian a midgate.