Chris Christie's Anti-Trump Strategy: Act Like Trump: Big Take Podcast

Donald Trump says he’ll be a no-show tonight at the first Republican debate of the 2024 US presidential campaign. Still, at least one of his rivals for the party nomination is expected to take square aim at the former president: Chris Christie. The former New Jersey governor who once supported Trump is now his loudest Republican critic. So far, his low ranking in the polls suggests that attacking the most popular man in the party is not the way to win over Republican voters. But does Christie really have his eye on the White House, or does he just hope to stop Trump from moving back in?Bloomberg Businessweek national correspondent Joshua Green has been following Christie on the campaign trail, and he joins this episode to answer the question on the minds of Republicans across the country: What does Chris Christie really want?

Read more: Chris Christie Is Absolutely, Totally 100% Anti-Trump. For Now

