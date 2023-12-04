Chris Christie's Kids Hate It When Trump Calls Him A 'Fat Pig'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is a grown-up when it comes to dealiing with insults, but his kids are more sensitive.

Christie told Fox News’Neil Cavuto on Monday that his children get particularly mad when former President Donald Trump describes their dad as a “fat pig.”

Christie, whose campaign for the Republican presidential nomination seems more about keeping Trump from being reelected, said his children hate the insult for very personal reasons.

“My children hate it. Especially because we’re been friends with Donald Trump for over 20 years ... we’ve been to his home a number of times ... it just shows you he’s lost it,” Christie said.

Chris Christie on Trump attacking him as a "fat pig" -- "My children hate it. Especially because we're been friends with Donald Trump for over 20 years ... we've been to his home a number of times ... it just shows you he's lost it." pic.twitter.com/aul0deYAbf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2023

Christie has repeatedly gone after Trump since announcing his presidential candidacy in June, including accusing the former president of encouraging antisemitism, calling him a “coward” for not visiting Israel, and criticizing him for making “ridiculous comments” about Meghan Markle.

However, Christie also was the first major politician to support Trump’s presidential bid in 2016 and helped him prepare for his 2020 debates against Democrat Joe Biden.

As a result, many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, didn’t seem too concerned about how Christie’s kids felt about Trump’s insult.

Imagine you weigh 300 pounds and you call someone else "fat pig" https://t.co/tBRTCeCcpk — FuckElonMusk🇮🇱🇺🇦🏳️🌈🇪🇺☢️⚛️☣️🎸🎤 (@Timeo_Danaos) December 4, 2023

Why were you friends with him? He’s an abusive bully, but that’s not new. Did you tell your kids it was fine as long as it was other people he bullied? https://t.co/0D1zqfxayD — Ted Gehring (@GehringTed) December 4, 2023

He brought his kids around the orange goon? That kind of decision making alone disqualifies him from being president. https://t.co/L75fuXv5p2 — Färeed the Böthersöme (@FareedBlackman) December 4, 2023

Cavuto calls Christie "calorically challenged," which is objectively hilarious https://t.co/aqiDpoPeQW — brian b. levinson (@BrianBLevinson) December 4, 2023

Christie's gonna Christie. Not him outraged. It's "my children." https://t.co/JtbxFvKt97 — Regina Schrambling (@gastropoda) December 4, 2023

LEARNING OPPORTUNITY!

Use this as a CLEAR & relevant message. Trump does NOT care about your fat ass or your children..PERIOD! He uses who he uses & you are disposable & irrelevant. https://t.co/haAGuyddRd — InSearchOfPeace (@1ViDel) December 4, 2023

Christie’s plan to keep Trump from winning the GOP nomination isn’t going so well. Polling indicates Trump leads the field with 61.1% of the vote while Christie is only supported by 2.5% of Republicans, according to RealClearPolitics.

