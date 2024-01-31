Chris Cimino files for candidacy in San Angelo Police Chief race

Christopher Cimino has filed for candidacy in San Angelo Police Chief race happening in the May 2024 general election.

Cimino filed his candidacy on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, according to the City of San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police website, Cimino is a C/E Shift Patrol Lieutenant from Big Spring, Texas.

"After graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corps infantry with Alpha Co. 1st Battalion 5th Marines from 1994 to 1998," the website stated. "Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge he attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Anthropology in 2003."

Cimino was hired by the police department in 2005.

"He has since served as a patrol officer, Narcotics Detective, CID Detective, a member of the Crisis Negotiations Team, as a Patrol Sergeant, and as the K-9 Sergeant prior to promoting to Lieutenant in 2016," the website stated. "He was awarded Patrol Supervisor of the Year in 2014."

Lt. Cimino is currently serving as the Patrol Lieutenant for Charles and Delta Patrol companies as well as the Lake Division and K-9 Unit. He also serves as the Commander of the Department's Anti-Riot Company.

In the race with Cimino thus far are Travis Griffith and Mike Hernandez.

The filing period for candidates is Jan. 17 through Feb. 16. For more information about the May 4 general election, visit cosatx.us/elections.

