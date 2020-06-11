Chris Cox is coming back to Facebook as head of product one year after quitting due to differences with Mark Zuckerberg

Chris Cox/Facebook
- Former Facebook chief product officer Chris Cox announced in a post Thursday that he's returning to his previous role at the company, which includes overseeing the main Facebook app, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
- "Facebook and our products have never been more relevant to our future. It's the place I know best, it's a place I've helped to build, and it's the best place for me to roll up my sleeves and dig in to help," Cox wrote.
- Cox, one of Mark Zuckerberg's top lieutenants, left in March 2019 over "artistic differences" with the CEO over his plans to make Facebook more privacy-focused.
- Cox's return comes the same day that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced the company's Chief Diversity Officer, Maxine Williams, will report directly to her as Facebook reshuffles its leadership team.
