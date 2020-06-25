Chris Cuomo Admits ‘I’ll Never Be Objective’ in Eleventh Interview with Brother, Finally Asks about Nursing Home Deaths

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo admitted Wednesday that his repeated interviews with older brother Andrew, the governor of New York, were “unusual” and that he would “never be objective” in interviewing Cuomo, whose state has seen the most coronavirus deaths in the country.

“Obviously, I love you as a brother,” Cuomo told the governor. “Obviously, I’ll never be objective. Obviously, I think you’re the best politician in the country. But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing’s perfect. You’ll have your critics. But I’ve never seen anything like what you did, and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on the show.”

Not objective but true,the facts tell the story.NY had & has its struggles but they're doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7.He works with relentless intensity & NY's better for it.And as a brother, I am proud. pic.twitter.com/M1TrAtQwCo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 25, 2020





Governor Cuomo, whose state has seen over 24,000 COVID-19 deaths, has been heavily criticized for a March 25 order that forced New York nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients without testing to see if they were still positive. According to the New York health department, over 6,000 people have died from coronavirus in New York nursing homes, approximately 25 percent of the state’s total death. Last month, the order was inexplicably scrubbed from the state’s website.

On Wednesday, Cuomo finally asked his brother about the nursing homes, after ten interviews over the past three months.

“Nursing homes. People died there, they didn’t have to, it was mismanaged and the operators have been given immunity. What do you have to say about that?” the CNN anchor asked.

“Several statements that are not correct, but that’s okay. It’s your show, you say whatever you want to say,” the governor sarcastically responded.

Cuomo has repeatedly deflected criticism on his nursing home order, saying in May that “the obligation is on the nursing home” to reject coronavirus patients, despite his order to the contrary. Earlier this week, he blamed the federal government, explaining that “all of them failed to handle this pandemic and warn this nation.”

“So New York had more cases and more deaths and more deaths in nursing homes because that’s who the virus affects,” he added.

