Chris Cuomo banned from covering his brother's harassment scandal

Yacob Reyes
·1 min read
CNN has barred Chris Cuomo from covering on the sexual harassment allegations against his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, network anchor Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

Catch up fast: The anchor was implicated in his brother's ballooning scandal when a New York Attorney General’s report out last week confirmed he participated in strategy sessions with Governor Cuomo’s aides on how to respond to the matter.

Worth noting: Stelter acknowledged that Chris Cuomo began a weeklong vacation from his prime-time slot last Friday, but said the anchor does this every year around his birthday, and that the vacation had been planned before the AG's report was released.

Go deeper: Cuomo under criminal investigation for sexual misconduct

