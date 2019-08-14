Chris Cuomo’s ‘nuts,’ Curt Schilling’s a ‘patriot’ and more from Trump's day on Twitter

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has had a busy day — on Twitter.

While the president is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, he has repeatedly tweeted on a number of topics from the protests happening in Hong Kong to criticizing CNN anchor Chris Cuomo after the journalist was captured on video threatening a heckler.

Trump only took a short break from Twitter while he spoke at the soon-to-be-completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, Pa. But after his speech, which lasted a little over an hour, the president went back to his favorite social media platform.

Trump has tweeted or retweeted posts over 30 times so far on Tuesday -- to his roughly 63 million followers on Twitter.

Here is a roundup of some of the things Trump has tweeted about Tuesday:

Arizona politics and Curt Schilling

One of Trump's first tweets of the day was about Curt Schilling, a former pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks and an outspoken conservative.

In a statement to the Arizona Republic, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, Schilling said that he is "absolutely considering" running for Congress in Arizona against one of the state's five House Democrats.

Although Schilling did not say in which district he might run, Trump wrote on Twitter that it would be a "terrific" idea if he did.

"Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!" Trump wrote.

Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Chris Cuomo and CNN

Trump repeatedly slammed Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday, as well as CNN, the network he works for.

Cuomo was videotaped during a heated exchange with an unidentified man who called him "Fredo." Cuomo described the term as a racist slur toward Italian Americans. It's a reference to a character in the 1972 film "The Godfather," Fredo Corleone, who Cuomo said is "a weak brother."

"I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts. Totally lost it! Low ratings" Trump wrote in a tweet.

The president later tweeted: "Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts!"

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Trump has repeatedly criticized CNN throughout his tenure as president and even while on the campaign trail for the 2016 election. He often calls media outlets he dislikes "fake news." At the president's rallies, chants of "CNN sucks" have broken out and CNN journalists at Trump rallies have been heckled.

Trump later retweeted a post from his son, Donald Trump Jr., who wrote that YouTube had taken down the video of Cuomo yelling at the unidentified man. The video is currently still active on YouTube; it's unclear if it was perhaps taken down temporarily.

"Put it back up. We are living with a Rigged & Fake Media!" Trump tweeted.

He went on to repost several tweets from Trump allies, such as Diamond and Silk, criticizing Cuomo. His re-election campaign also criticized Cuomo, which Trump retweeted.

Throughout the day, Trump continued to knock Cuomo and CNN. He also retweeted several posts criticizing the New York Times.

'Make sure we win': Donald Trump mixes 2020 politics into Pennsylvania energy speech

"It always happens! When a Conservative does even a fraction of what Chris Cuomo did with his lunatic ranting, raving, & cursing, they get destroyed by the Fake News," he wrote in a tweet. "But when a Liberal Democrat like Chris Cuomo does it, Republicans immediately come to his defense. We never learn!"

Nearly 20 minutes later, Trump replied to a tweet claiming without evidence that a majority of the viewers of Cuomo's CNN show are "unwilling passengers at the airports."

"True! Without being stuck at an airport, where CNN buys (at a big price) an uninterested audience, they’ve got nothing going," Trump wrote. "@CNN is BAD for America!"