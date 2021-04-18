Chris Cuomo said police reform won't happen until 'white people's kids start getting killed'

Chris Cuomo on Cuomo Prime Time Monday night CNN

Chris Cuomo discussed police violence on "Cuomo Prime Time" on Saturday night.

He said reform will only happen when "white people's kids start getting killed."

Cuomo's words sparked mixed reactions.

CNN host Chris Cuomo said police reform won't happen in the United States until "white people's kids start getting killed."

On Saturday's episode of his show, "Cuomo Prime Time," Cuomo discussed police reform in light of the killings of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, as well as the Derek Chauvin trial.

"George Floyd, Daunte Wright. I wonder if you'll remember their names six months from now," Cuomo said in the episode. "They'll be replaced by so many others."

The CNN anchor then went on to say that many white people point out criminal behavior after people of color are killed by police, saying they "want to make the problem them" instead of taking issue with policing.

"It takes the onus off the idea that you're wrong about policing not needing to change," Cuomo continued.

Cuomo went on to argue that police reform would only happen when police violence impacted young white people at the same rate it impacts young people of color.

"I know when they'll change," he said, when "white people's kids start getting killed."

He also suggested that if Black Americans bought weapons to form militias or to protect themselves - which are common arguments made against gun legislation by proponents of the Second Amendment - there would be larger gun reform in America.

"You'll see a wave of change in access and accountability. We saw it in the sixties," Cuomo said, seeming to point to gun reform legislation following the rise of the Black Panther Party.

Cuomo's statements were met with mixed reviews, with some saying he hit the nail on the head and others saying he was markedly wrong.

Others took issue with Cuomo's message, thinking he was suggesting white children need to die to prompt police reform.

Others thought Cuomo's statements were markedly untrue, arguing that more white people are shot by police annually than Black people.

But Black people are fatally shot at a disproportionate rate compared to their population in the US, while white Americans are not.

Some of Cuomo's critics also pointed to the Sandy Hook shooting as evidence he was wrong, saying the murder of 20 children did nothing to change gun laws in America.

But the comparisons disregard the fact that a police officer was not the shooter in the Sandy Hook shooting.

Cuomo had not made any additional comments on gun reform at the time of writing.

