Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Chris Cuomo argued that police reform won&#x002019;t happen until white people&#x002019;s kids start getting shot by law enforcement&lt;/p&gt; (CNN)

Chris Cuomo argued that police reform won’t happen until white people’s kids start getting shot by law enforcement

(CNN)

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has said that police reform won't happen until "white people’s kids start getting killed" after a string of police shootings of people of colour.

"George Floyd, Daunte Wright, I wonder if you'll remember their names six months from today because there'll be replaced by so many others," Mr Cuomo said during his show on Friday.

Mr Cuomo criticised those who blame victims after police shootings. He specifically blasted those who have resisted calls for police accountability, and have tried to justify the shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago and others who died during altercations with police.

The CNN host said: "What are you going to do when you see these shootings? You know what you're going to do. 'That George Floyd, did you hear about him? That Daunte Wright, did you hear about him? That 13-year-old Adam, you know he was a gangbanger.'

"Why do that? Because you want to make the problem 'Them,' takes the onus off the idea that you're wrong about policing not needing to change.

“Forget that. Police are trained to deal with non-compliance, with force that is not lethal. Hey, comply or die, you know what I mean.”

Mr Cuomo’s remarks come after protests in Minnesota and Chicago over the deaths of Duante Wright last Sunday, and Adam Toledo in March.

Body camera footage revealed that 13-year-old Adam appeared to be surrendering when the fatal shooting occurred, The Independent reported.

Mr Cuomo suggested that if the victims of the police killings were white, the attitude of many white Americans would be different.

He said: "Oh, I know when they'll change. Your kids start getting killed, White people's kids start getting killed, smoking that doobie that's actually legal, probably in your state now, but they don't know what it was, and then the kid runs, and then 'Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!'," the CNN anchor said, while imitating gunfire.

“Those start piling up, ‘What is going on with these police? Oh, what? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police!’” Mr Cuomo argued. “That kind of mania, that kind of madness, that’ll be you. That’ll be the majority because it’s your people.”

The police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo has not been identified.

Officer Kimberly Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Mr Wright. The Brooklyn Center police department said that she mistook her gun for her Taser.

Racial justice protests erupted across the US in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

A verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering Mr Floyd, could come as early as Monday, The Independent reported.

Calling for unity, Mr Cuomo said: "Us and them, us and them. There's never a solution that doesn't begin with we. We, the people."

Read More

Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump flooded by donations

US warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies - follow news live

Recommended Stories

  • "It hurts": Latino community of 13-year-old killed by police in Chicago reels after shooting

    Residents of Little Village, a well-known and predominantly Latino neighborhood in Chicago, are grieving the death of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American boy from the neighborhood who was shot and killed by a police officer on March 29, NBC News reports.Why it matters: Adam Toledo's killing shines a spotlight on police shootings of Latinos, who are killed by law enforcement at the second-highest rate after Black Americans, according to data from the Washington Post. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeResidents have placed flowers and votive candles at in the street that Toledo was killed alongside a makeshift altar bearing his name. On Friday a local artist unveiled a mural of Toledo in the alleyway where he was shot. Many residents have expressed how painful it was to see the police body camera footage of Toledo's shooting. "It hurts, because he is a little kid," Toledo's aunt Theresa Chavarria told NBC news. “He didn’t have nothing in his hands when the cop shot at him. As a matter of fact, he had his hands up and they still killed him,” local resident Jesus Hernández told the Chicago Tribune. “After watching it, I feel like I have to worry about my own safety because we don’t know how the cops are going to react,” he said.While city authorities braced for protests after the release of the body camera footage Thursday, community gatherings have remained peaceful, per the Tribune. A few dozen people gathered in protest outside local police headquarters to call for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's resignation, criticizing the mayor's call for calm.Several peaceful marches took place in Chicago Thursday night, with residents calling for the police to be held accountable, per the Chicago Tribune.Go deeper: Prosecutor on leave for failing to "fully present the facts" after shooting of 13-year-old boyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Silence and gun salutes for Duke of Edinburgh

    Cannon fired on the banks of London's river Thames on Saturday to mark the beginning and end of a minute's silence in memory of Price Philip, on the day of his funeral. (April 17)

  • Breonna Taylor’s mother blasts Black Lives Matter movement

    Tamika Palmer slams BLM Louisville and Kentucky state representative Attica Scott as frauds

  • Indianapolis FedEx massacre: Workplace violence is rare

    Most of these disgruntled workplace avengers believed that they were the victim of injustice and mistreatment on the job.

  • 3 people dead in 'active shooting' incident in Austin, Texas

    Police advised all residents in the community to shelter in place and to avoid the area during the "active attack."

  • George Floyd killing: protests flare as Americans await verdict in Chauvin trial

    Outcome is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center police department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on 12 April. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Protests against police killings flared across the US this weekend, from Minneapolis to Chicago to Portland, as Americans wait for a verdict in the trial of the white police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year. Closing arguments are expected in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday. The most serious charge the former Minneapolis officer is facing in Floyd’s death is second-degree murder, but the jury might choose to find him guilty on third-degree murder or manslaughter, or acquit him altogether. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges, arguing that he was following the training he received during his 19 years on the force. Benjamin Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the families of Floyd and Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old shot to death in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, by a white police officer during a traffic stop on 11 April, as the Chauvin trial played out, said guilty verdict for Chauvin could set a precedent in the US. “The outcome that we pray for and Derek Chauvin is for him to be held criminally liable for killing George Floyd, because we believe that could be a precedent,” Crump told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “Finally making America live up to its promise of liberty and justice for all. That means all of us - Black people, Hispanic people, Native people - all of us.” Maxine Waters, one of the most influential Black members of Congress, joined protesters in Brooklyn Center shortly before a curfew on Saturday night, and spoke to them about the need to see accountability for Chauvin. “I hope that we’re going to get a verdict that says, guilty, guilty, guilty,” Waters said. “And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” “Not manslaughter, no,” Waters added. “This is guilty for murder.” Minneapolis is braced for potential citywide protests if Chauvin is acquitted or convicted on one of the lesser charges, with buildings across town boarded up, and National Guard troops already in place across the city. The outcome in the case is expected to resonate nationwide, particularly in cities that have seen continuing demonstrations over police violence. In Chicago, at least 1,000 people demonstrated in Logan Square on Friday night, in the wake of the public release of a video showing the police killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. Activist groups in Chicago there said that multiple young people at the protest were arrested and at least one 17-year-old seriously assaulted by police. Two young people were arrested, including the 20-year-old son of a Black Lives Matter Chicago organizer, according to the Chicago Tribune. “There are literal children dying every single day in the city of Chicago, and not just because of the lack of funding that goes to Black and Brown communities, but because of the excess funding put into the Chicago police department,” said Alycia Kamil, a 20-year-old organizer with Good Kids Mad City, who attended the Friday night protest. Kamil said there was an obvious irony in seeing violent police crackdowns on young protesters in Chicago and elsewhere. “You see youth protesting that they aren’t being protected, that they aren’t being funded, that they’re being murdered by the police, and the reaction is more violence,” Kamil said. Hundreds of people were expected to gather on Sunday for a “peace walk” in Little Village, the predominantly Latino south-west Chicago neighborhood where Adam lived and was killed. Other vigils were being held around the city to call out racism, and remember Adam and others killed by police. A man faces the Minnesota state troopers standing guard outside the Brooklyn Center police station after a police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 12 April. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images In Portland, the fatal police shooting of Robert Douglas Delgado, a 46-year-old white man and longtime resident, sparked new volatile protests on Friday night. The protests in Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, was quieter on Saturday night. In an apparent change in police tactics from earlier in the week, officers did not appear en masse to confront protesters. The police headquarters was shielded behind a double layer of fencing. Minnesota governor Tim Walz had spoken out earlier on Saturday, calling the reports of police violence towards journalists at Brooklyn Center earlier in the week “unacceptable”. Dozens of American news organizations had signed onto a letter Saturday outlining “widespread intimidation, violence and other misconduct directed at journalists” who have been covering the protests in Minnesota, including the treatment of a CNN reporter who was thrown to the ground and arrested. As she was being detained, a Minnesota state trooper reportedly yelled at the reporter, who is Asian American, “Do you speak English?” Chauvin himself chose not testify at his trial, which featured 10 days of evidence by the prosecution against him, including hours of meticulous testimony by Dr Martin Tobin, and only two days of witnesses called by Chauvin’s defense. Waters, a California congresswoman, said she had come from Washington to Minneapolis to join the protesters who have demonstrated for a week over the killing of Wright as the Chauvin trial played out. “We all need to sustain this movement,” Waters told the crowd. “We cannot stop, we cannot hesitate, but we must say every day, every hour that we are going to persist.” The California congresswoman also noted that she had been pushing for police reform since the 1970s, when she spoke out over the killing of Eula Love, a Black mother in Los Angeles. While she would like to see Congress pass police reform legislation, Waters said, she was not certain it would get through: “The rightwing, the racists, are opposed to it.” “I know this,” she added. “We’ve got to stay in the street.” Oliver Laughland contributed reporting.

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Bloody pig’s head left at former California home of Chauvin trial expert, police say

    Barry Brodd, who testified as an expert witness in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, no longer lives in California.

  • Suspect shot by police in Fresno after he allegedly shot woman

    Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama identified the suspect as Robert Lee Davis Jr. on Friday.

  • Man shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police

    Man shot multiple times in Feltonville: Police

  • Police confirm fatal shooting of man in Portland

    Portland Police say a man was killed Friday during an officer-involved shooting in a city park. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, a police official said. ​(April 16)

  • Outcry grows as police officer in Adam Toledo shooting is identified as Eric Stillman: What we know

    The body-camera video was released Thursday in the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. What we know about the gun and the officer involved.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • The Queen’s lady-in-waiting who is supporting her during Prince Philip’s funeral

    Lady Susan Hussey has served the monarch for decades

  • ‘I am sorry that happened’: Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald regrets IRA murder of Lord Mountbatten

    Lord Mountbatten, was assassinated by the IRA in 1979 while holidaying in Mullaghmore, Ireland

  • Justice Department Sues Trump Crony Roger Stone For Alleged $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes

    Prosecutors say Stone and his wife shielded their income in a commercial entity and used funds they owed the IRS on a "lavish lifestyle" instead.

  • Texas bill to carry gun without permit advances to state senate

    If passed, Texans over age 21 could carry a gun without training or a background check. The state would be the 14th to have such a law The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow citizens over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a license. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP This week, the Texas House of Representatives passed a bill dubbed “Constitutional Carry” that would allow citizens over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a license, drawing outrage from many state Democrats and gun-reform advocates. Texas law currently requires citizens to obtain a license to carry in order to carry a firearm openly or concealed. If passed into law, the new bill would remove that restriction, allowing Texans to carry guns without having to pass a background check or go through training. Texas would become the 14th state to implement such a law. The bill arrives on the heels of several recent mass shootings that have taken place around the country. On Thursday night, a gunman killed eight people including four members of the Sikh community in an Indianapolis FedEx warehouse. Earlier this month in Bryan, Texas, a man opened fire at a cabinet company where he was previously employed. One man died and five others were injured, including a state trooper. On Twitter, former congressman Beto O’Rourke expressed his support for those protesting the bill at the state capitol in Austin. He echoed their demands for common sense gun laws. “Grateful to @joecascinotx and those doing their best to stop HB 1927 and ensure that we have common sense gun laws in Texas,” O’Rourke tweeted. “Thank you for showing up and stepping up for Texas!” Grateful to @joecascinotx and those doing their best to stop HB 1927 and ensure that we have common sense gun laws in Texas.Thank you for showing up and stepping up for Texas! https://t.co/rc5LcdlN5j— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 15, 2021 After a mass shooting in his native El Paso in August 2019 that left 23 people dead and another mass shooting that same month where 7 people were killed at a Cinergy movie theater complex in Odessa, O’Rourke had given an impassioned speech on gun reform and his proposal for a mandatory assault weapon buyback program. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore,” he said then. Protesting the bill at the state capitol, Becca DeFelice, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action Texas chapter, said: “It’s not complicated, and it’s not controversial: gun owners like me know that responsible gun ownership means going through a background check and safety training before carrying loaded handguns in public.” State Democratic representatives Rafael Anchía and Diego Bernal offered an amendment to the bill that would prevent “insurrectionists … or violent white supremacist extremist[s]” from possessing firearms, but it failed to make it in the bill because it did not gain enough votes. In addition to 84 state Republicans, seven democrats voted in favor of the Constitutional Carry bill. Representative Morgan Meyer of Dallas was the only Republican to vote against the bill. The bill will now advance to a Republican-majority Senate, where the fate of the bill will be determined.

  • Human-animal hybrid research raises hopes and concerns

    Scientists say cross-species embryos could lead to breakthroughs that save countless lives, but new advances in the field raise major ethical questions.

  • 20 irresistible recipes for the perfect Sunday supper at home

    Beat the Sunday night blues with these comforting dinner ideas.

  • At Least 3 Dead In Shooting Near Austin Shopping Plaza: Officials

    Police are responding to an "active shooting incident" in northern Austin, Texas.