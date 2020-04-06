Chris Cuomo, Stay in Bed

Everyone is rooting for Chris Cuomo. Ever since he tested positive for Covid-19, the CNN anchor has been broadcasting regularly from his basement, sharing the harrowing details of his symptoms: tremors so strong he chipped a tooth, nighttime fever spikes, bedside hallucinations. He’s drawn well wishes from strangers, support from colleagues and praise, from all corners, for his fortitude.

“For you to get up, do that show, share with people—that is a character strength that is really incredible,” his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, declared on Thursday, when Chris joined his live press conference through a video feed. “I've always been proud of you, but I've never been prouder of you than I am right now.”

This is the common take on Cuomo: He’s an un-showered folk hero in sweats and a baseball cap, battling adversity to inform the public, modeling a strict approach to quarantine. But however well-intentioned they surely are, Cuomo and his champions are modeling something else: a pervasive, troublesome, even dangerous attitude about the virtues of working through illness. Even if he doesn’t risk infecting anyone, as he broadcasts alone from his basement lair, Cuomo’s presence on TV reinforces the very American pressure to work even when you’re sick, at a moment when lives depend on the opposite: people feeling comfortable enough to take off of work when they feel even slightly ill.

“It’s not just a message to those who have the high-profile jobs,” says Ellen Bravo, a longtime paid-leave advocate, about a celebrity’s impulse to work through an illness—especially now, when many workers with truly essential jobs face pressure to do the same. “It’s also people on the front lines who are being punished by that mentality: that ‘You’re so important we can’t do without you,’ rather than ‘You’re so important we have to make sure you take care of yourself and your loved ones.’”

Cuomo’s insistence on working while sick—and, as energetic as he seems on the air, he’s definitely sick—ties into two American mythologies. The first is a fabled American industriousness: the idea that devotion to the job, measured in hours clocked and personal sacrifices made, is a workplace’s highest value. CNN media critic Brian Stelter voiced that idea in a “Reliable Sources” newsletter last week, after noting that Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, had recommended that Cuomo take time off. “I respect the suggestion,” Stelter gushed, “but I respect the work ethic more!”

The impulse to prove an uncommon work ethic isn’t limited to pandemics. It’s on display when Elon Musk brags about working 120 hours a week, or when a high-powered female executive goes back to work within days or weeks of delivering a baby. When then-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer set up a nursery beside her office in 2013—and, not long afterward, rescinded the company’s work-from-home policies—she wasn’t just demonstrating the broad inequities in access to child care in America. She was sending her staff, and the entire tech world, a not-so-subtle message about how she measured dedication to the company.

The second myth Cuomo embodies is the notion that the best of us are fighters. This is the kind of tough talk that drives football players to carry on through concussions, or prompts the use of war metaphors to talk about patients with cancer—as if inner spirit is all you need to fight an encroaching disease. Last week, Cuomo repeatedly referred to himself as a “warrior,” facing a microscopic threat head-on, describing his darkest Covid-19 moments in colorful terms. “You have these wicked phantasmagorical experiences that are not dreams,” he told Gupta and Anderson Cooper on Thursday, recalling hallucinations of his father, the late New York Governor Mario Cuomo, sitting at the edge of his bed, and his brother Andrew appearing in a ballet costume with a wand. He recounted sweats that caused him to lose 13 pounds in three days, a temperature of “101-ish” even during a live broadcast. Still, he said, he wanted to offer a positive outlook: “It's not a cakewalk, but we can get through it.”

In the world of top-level TV anchordom, taking physical risks for the sake of the story has become an accepted virtue. Standing waist-deep in water during a hurricane is practically a CNN trope. And it’s true that a journalist’s job is often to bear witness when others can’t; we all benefit from investigative reporters who persist in the face of personal threats, and war correspondents who bravely put themselves in harm’s way.