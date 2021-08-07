Chris Cuomo Takes Vacation for Birthday amid Scrutiny of Brother

CNN host Chris Cuomo said he is taking a weeklong vacation to celebrate his birthday, after a report detailed his activities advising his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo (D.), on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment.

“Every year I take my birthday week off,” Cuomo told fellow host Don Lemon on the CNN podcast The Handoff on Thursday. Cuomo turns 51 on Monday.

“I’ll be fishing,” Cuomo added. “I’ll be hanging out with you, and I’ll be making memories with the kids, and I’m looking forward to it.”

New York attorney general Letitia James released a report on Tuesday that concluded Governor Cuomo sexually harassed at least eleven women, some of them state employees, in violation of state and federal law. Chris Cuomo is described in the report as among his brother’s “inner circle of confidantes brought in to control and direct the response” to the allegations.

The report revealed that Chris Cuomo had drafted a statement to respond to the allegations on February 28 of this year. The draft wording was similar to a statement released by the governor’s office on the same day, conservative commentator Katie Pavlich noted on Twitter.

On the left, an email showing CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo involved in crafting a statement for Governor Andrew Cuomo on February 28, 2021. On the right, the official statement released by the Governor's office on February 28, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ymL9P29puK — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 3, 2021

Chris Cuomo has not mentioned the attorney general report or the allegations against his brother during his nightly CNN program since the release of the report on Tuesday.

