Chris Davis' 3rd-Quarter Buys

Davis Selected Advisors recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, the advisory firm established new positions in Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and sold out of its shares in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) and Futu Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FUTU). Major additions to existing positions included Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) and Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW), while major reductions included Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) and Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).





Founded in 1969, Davis Selected Advisors is an employee-owned investment management firm based in Tuscon, Arizona. The current chairman, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), joined the firm in 1989 and serves as the portfolio manager for the Large Cap Value Portfolios and a research team member for other portfolios. The firm's investment strategy aims to purchase durable, well-managed businesses at value prices.

As of the quarter's end, the equity portfolio is valued at $19.88 billion. The firm's top holdings are Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) at 6.97%, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) at 6.25% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) at 5.92%. In terms of sector weighting, the firm is most heavily invested in financials (40.4%).

Expedia Group Inc.

On July 26, Expedia acquired Liberty Expedia Holdings in an all-stock transaction, converting all of Davis' 266,654 shares of Liberty Expedia to 92,047 shares of Expedia. Expedia shares were trading at an average price of $132.14 each during the period.

Expedia is an American web-based travel booking company that is based around a travel metasearch engine, allowing clients to find travel amenities at a discounted price. Its websites include CarRentals.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Travelocity and trivago. As of Nov. 19, the stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion.

Expedia's revenue is doing better than ever, coming in at $3.6 billion for the recent quarter. The company has a GuruFocus financial strength score of 5 out of 10 and a profitability score of 8 out of 10. It has a price-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-sales ratio of 1.2, a cash-debt ratio of 1.17 and an operating margin of 8.48%. Its three-year revenue growth rate is 13.8%, but its three-year Ebitda growth rate is -1.7%.

The online travel company's stock price took a nosedive on Thursday due to its struggle against Alphabet's (GOOG)(GOOGL) Google, dropping approximately 30.64% to a value of $95.60 per share as of Nov. 19 in its worst single-day performance on record. In the earnings conference call, Expedia disclosed that it experienced weakness in search engine optimization volumes related to a shift in high-cost marketing channels, implying that it is in Google's interests to divert web traffic to its own travel sites. Google has also reduced the efficiency of SEO by pushing "free" links further down the page, prioritizing companies that have paid more money to Google for marketing.