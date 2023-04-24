Chris Godwin on what he learned from playing with Tom Brady
Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin who reflected on his time playing with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and what he took away from it.
Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin who reflected on his time playing with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and what he took away from it.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has stated that Ukrainian forces took up positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Source: ISW report Details: Analysts at the ISW have said that Russian "military journalists" provided enough geographically referenced video footage and text messages to confirm that Ukrainian forces had taken up positions on the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast.
Alo Yoga’s Vapor Leggings worn by Jennifer Garner are over 60% off in select sizes and colors on Amazon right now. Shop them and other discounted Alo Yoga styles.
Insider detailed all the places Goldman Sachs' two private planes have flown since 2022, shedding light on the travel of a top Wall Street exec.
Young and Stills performed classic hits from Buffalo Springfield, CSN and CSNY, joined by both Crosby's and Stills' sons.
“Petitioners have forgotten that we are ‘the court of last resort in Idaho’— not the court of first resort,” the court’s opinion read.
Washington's Kiefer Lord was named Pac-12 Baseball Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings, for April 24. Lord earns the honor for a second time this season after dominating No. 9 Stanford with 8.0 shutout innings to lead Washington to a 9-0 game-two road win, the Huskies’ first at Sunken Diamond since 2015.
Fans can never get enough of Kelly Clarkson's outfits on 'The Voice' — and we understand why. In the latest season, Kelly wowed the audience with this asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder, black mini dress with black tights. The gold buttons and gold hoop earrings tied the outfit together.
The 76ers are already through to the second round of the NBA playoffs, but it's unknown if their best player, Joel Embiid, will be ready to play in Game 1 of the next series.
Former Friday Night Lights co-stars Connie Britton and Jesse Plemons are reteaming for a new, very high-profile TV series at Netflix. TVLine has learned that the pair have joined Robert De Niro in Netflix’s upcoming six-episode conspiracy thriller Zero Day. Additionally, Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex, Fleishman Is in Trouble) and Joan Allen (The Family, Lisey’s […]
Russian MPs want to more than double the tax rate for people working remotely, in what appears to be yet another Kremlin move to deter people from fleeing mobilisation.
Topics set to be explored range from politics and gun control to food and pop culture.
Shakira will be honored with the 2023 Woman of the Year award at the first Latin Women in Music event next month, Billboard and Telemundo announced on Monday.
Connor Rogers gives his expectations for Houston Astros 1B Jose Abreu, addressing his lack of power as a concern but productive past as a reason to remain patient while evaluating what to expect rest of season.
Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to report earnings on Wednesday after the close of trading. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending March 2023. In my April 5 review of META's charts, I was cautious and recommended that "If I was long META from lower levels I would consider taking profits."
The grass (or turf) on the other side isn't always greener.
Former President Trump stressed his efforts to restrict abortion access during remarks to a group of evangelicals over the weekend in the early nominating state of Iowa. “Last year, after decades of work by organizations like yours, those justices delivered a landmark victory for protecting innocent life,” Trump, bragging about the three Supreme Court seats…
Police say 39 bodies have been discovered so far on land owned by a pastor in coastal Kenya who was arrested for telling his followers to fast to death. (23 April 2023)
Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly is now in a Granville County federal prison as he serves out a sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking.
Jerome Tang could soon land Kansas State’s first incoming transfer of the spring.
Freshman Chase Sowell entered the transfer portal following CU's spring game