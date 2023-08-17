Chris Hayes Busts Biggest Myth About Rudy Giuliani's Epic Fall From Grace

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said the criminal indictment in Georgia against former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani caps a “remarkable fall from grace” for a man once lauded as “America’s Mayor.”

Giuliani at one point was believed to have a shot at the presidency.

Now, Hayes said, he’s a “disgraced laughingstock” who was a punchline in the 2020 “Borat” sequel.

“In the final chapter of his life, Rudy Giuliani is the object of ridicule and scorn,” Hayes said. “He is reputationally and financially near bankruptcy. He is looking at the possibility of living out the rest of his days on this Earth in prison.”

Hayes then busted a big myth about the former mayor ― to show that his recent public humiliations in the service of Donald Trump may not be an aberration after all.

“If you take a closer a look, there’s a case to be made Rudy has actually been this version of Rudy the whole time, ” he said. “Or at least had it in him.”

Hayes showed how Giuliani used his office as prosecutor to attack political rivals and more than two decades ago spun racist conspiracy theories about elections.

“You might say, ‘What happened to Rudy?’” Hayes said. “Or you could say, ‘This has always been Rudy ― all the way to the end.’”

See the full segment below: