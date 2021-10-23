Chris Hayes Exposes The 'Cruelty At The Core' Of The GOP

Dr. Phil CBS
After 23 years on death row, Oklahoma prison inmate Richard Glossip says he has gone to deathwatch to await execution three separate times. He was granted a stay of execution on each occasion due to concerns about the state's lethal injection protocol. The 58-year-old Glossip, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 1998, says he was falsely accused of soliciting his co-worker, Justin Sneed, to kill their then-boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Sneed admitted to killing Van Treese and was sentenced to life. In a recent phone interview with Dr. Phil, Richard Glossip claimed that during Justin Sneed's interrogation by police, investigators kept interjecting his name until finally, Sneed "put my name into this mess." He claims that if police had done a proper investigation from the beginning, "I wouldn't have lost so much of my life. All of this could have been prevented." Hear more from that interview in the video above. Then, listen to this web exclusive to hear Richard Glossip's letter of thanks to his supporters. Richard Glossip's attorney, Don Knight, claims that there is critical new information that could prove Glossip's innocence - but time is running out. Glossip says he believes he will be exonerated. He has multiple high-profile supporters, including activist and author Sister Helen Prejean, actress and activist Susan Sarandon, Oklahoma State Representatives Kevin McDugle and Justin Humphrey, 2020 Oklahoma State Senate candidate Justin Jackson, as well as the founding board member of The Innocence Project, Jason Flom. "Getting Richard Glossip Off Death Row" airs Friday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch.