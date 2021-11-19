Chris Hayes Hits ‘Most Exuberantly Anti-Social’ House GOPers With Scathing Nickname

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday dubbed the most unhinged House Republicans as the “troll caucus.”

The “All In” host said “the most exuberantly anti-social members” such as GOP Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) were “where the Republican Party is headed.”

And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), he said, is “properly, correctly scared of their influence” as he bids to become House speaker if Republicans win back power next year.

Watch Hayes’ monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

