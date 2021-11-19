Chris Hayes Hits ‘Most Exuberantly Anti-Social’ House GOPers With Scathing Nickname

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday dubbed the most unhinged House Republicans as the “troll caucus.”

The “All In” host said “the most exuberantly anti-social members” such as GOP Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) were “where the Republican Party is headed.”

And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), he said, is “properly, correctly scared of their influence” as he bids to become House speaker if Republicans win back power next year.

Watch Hayes’ monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories