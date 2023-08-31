Chris Hayes Sums Up GOP Climate Plans In Most Chilling Way

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday took Republicans to task over their stance on climate change, which is basically just to let it happen.

Hayes noted conservative proposals to shred environmental regulations and dismantle clean energy programs if the GOP wins back the White House in 2024.

“They’re not in the realm of reasonable policy-making,” he lamented.

In fact, Hayes said Republican strategy “is literally to just actively hurl ourselves into the fire, let a thousand hurricanes bloom.”

“It is deranged,” he added. “It is almost hard to understand what it is, that it is the reality, that it is the consensus view of the Republican party whose nominee will have a 50/50 chance of winning the presidency.”

Watch Hayes’ full analysis here:

