Chris Hayes Tears Apart Tucker Carlson's AR-15 Advice Following Trump Indictment

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes grilled Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his suggestion that people should keep their AR-15s around in the wake of Donald Trump’s indictment this week.

Hayes, on Friday, went through a compilation of clips from Fox News hosts’ reactions to a Manhattan grand jury’s indictment of the former president for his role in a hush money payment.

The compilation included Jesse Waters’ take that the indictment “lights a fire” under the country, Jason Whitlock’s call to get “ready for whatever’s next” and Carlson’s remark that it’s “probably not the best time to give up your AR-15.”

“Why not? Why’s he saying that?” Hayes asked.

“The implication is you have the AR-15 so that you can shoot at, kill, maim, who? Fellow citizens? Agents of the state? Why do you have them? Who are you going to shoot?”

Carlson’s remark arrived after his guest, conservative activist Ned Ryun, said the U.S. was on the path to “a one-party state and authoritarian government.”

It comes as a number of Fox News hosts have made nods to violent reactions in the wake of the indictment on Thursday.

(H/T Mediaite)

Related...