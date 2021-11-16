Chris Hemsworth has cut his calorie intake in half as he prepares to shoot 'Extraction 2.' Here's what he eats in a day.

Steve Pohlner/Newspix/Getty Images, Robert Kamau/GC Images

Chris Hemsworth is preparing for his role as Tyler Rake in "Extraction 2."

To prepare for the role, Hemsworth has cut his diet down from his diet for Marvel's Thor.

Here's a look at what he eats in a day to fuel his Extraction 2 performance.

Hemsworth hasn't cut any particular food groups out of his diet to prepare for his new role, however, he has cut down on the amount of food he's eating, according to Zocchi.

"He isn't eating as much protein as he was when he was filming Thor," Zocchi told Insider. "He has gone from eating 6-8 times a day and aiming for 4,500 calories to eating 3-4 times a day and roughly eating 2,500."

The reduction in protein and overall calories isn't the most dramatic change Hemsworth has made to his diet. He previously followed a plant-based diet while preparing for his role in "Avengers: Endgame." But he didn't stick with it long-term.

This more moderate change to his diet is more sustainable for a man his size, as he's still able to get protein from steak and other meat, Zocchi said.

According to Zocchi, Hemsworth's day on a plate to prepare for his upcoming role as Tyler Rake in "Extraction 2" looks like this:

Breakfast: Three whole egg omelets with mushrooms, capsicum, two pieces of bacon, one piece of toast of sourdough toast, and a cup of coffee

Mid-morning snack: Greek yogurt blueberries and honey

Lunch: Garden salad with tomatoes, avocado, Parmesan, balsamic dressing, and grilled chicken breast

Dinner: Steak with grilled vegetables, potatoes a little salad

Dessert: Fresh fruit

Hemsworth also occasionally snacks throughout the day, and Zocchi said his go-to snacks are beef jerky and Greek yogurt.

