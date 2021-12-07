Chris Hemsworth says he's happy to continue playing Thor, but thinks fans might be losing 'enthusiasm' for him

Chris Hemsworth in "Thor: Ragnarok." Disney/Marvel

Chris Hemsworth said he'll happily continue playing Thor in the MCU "as long as they'll have me."

"I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me," he added.

Hemsworth said that outside his home country of Australia, fans may be getting tired of him as Thor.

Chris Hemsworth said that he'll gladly continue portraying Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but thinks that fans may be losing interest in him.

In a recent interview for the Australian morning talk show "Today," Hemsworth was asked if he's going to sign on for more "Thor" films following the recent news that Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three additional films after the upcoming release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"No Way Home," which hits theaters on December 17 marks Holland's sixth appearance as the iconic webslinger from New York.

"How many Spider-Mans has he done? He's a little behind me. I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me," the Australian actor said.

In response to the "Today" cohosts unanimously saying that the actor was wrong in his assumption, Hemsworth said it's "part of the Australian support chain, though."

"Internationally, they might be going, 'Get rid of him, get someone else,'" he added.

—The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) December 5, 2021

Hemsworth made his Marvel debut as the God of Thunder in a standalone "Thor" film released in 2011. The following year, he appeared in the ensemble film "The Avengers."

Since then, the actor has portrayed Thor in "Thor: The Dark World," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Doctor Strange" (in the mid-credits scene), "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame."

Story continues

Earlier this year, he voiced a Thor variant known as Throg on the Disney+ series "Loki" and did voice work for season one of the streamer's animated Marvel show titled "What If...?"

Hemsworth will return as Thor in a fourth standalone movie titled "Thor: Love and Thunder." The movie will be helmed by "Ragnarok" director Taikia Waititi and is currently set for release on July 8, 2022.

Read the original article on Insider