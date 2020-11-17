Chris Hughes To Head Stuart Dean, a Preeminent Provider of Architectural Restoration Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Stuart Dean Company Inc., a leading national provider of architectural restoration and maintenance services for office buildings, office tenants, schools, health care, hotels, government, retail, residential and industrial settings, has announced the appointment of Chris M. Hughes as president and CEO.

Chris Hughes

He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company, taking the helm from interim president, Robert T. Cook, and join the company's board of directors.

Hughes commented, "I am honored to have been chosen to lead this company, which has been providing innovative solutions to the restoration and maintenance of architectural surfaces since 1932. I look forward to continuing the dedication to service excellence and superior craftsmanship that has been the hallmark of Stuart Dean's national business model, expanding our suite of services with environmentally conscious offerings and propelling organizational performance and growth."

Hughes most recently served as chief executive officer of City Facilities Management and Atalian Facilities Services, North America. He spent many years working for national service providers in leadership positions, such as executive vice president of operations for ABM and chief operating officer for One Source Building Services. Chris is one of the first in the industry to develop a national accounts platform encompassing national sales, account management and customer-facing enabled technology to better service national clients.

"Given his breadth of experience and proven ability to drive results, Chris is the right person at the right time to lead us into the future. I am genuinely thrilled that Chris will be succeeding me. He is a transformational and inclusive leader and has the talent and experience to take our company to the next level," said Cook, who will resume his duties as chief financial officer and executive vice president.

Chris is married and lives in New Jersey with his wife Jennifer and their three boys. He holds a degree from CUNY's John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

About Stuart Dean

Stuart Dean is a leading national provider of architectural restoration and maintenance services for office buildings, office tenants, schools, health care, hotels, government, retail, residential and industrial settings. The company's advanced technologies, skilled craftsmen, products and processes clean and restore surfaces. They provide world-class restoration services on metal, stone, wood and façades. Their Total⨁Point Atomized Antiviral Service and Touch⨁Point suite of prophylactic services provide CDC-approved disinfection and extended pathogen mitigation for protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Stuart Dean has restored and maintained architectural surfaces since 1932, providing outstanding service nationwide.

