Chris Jones is hoping Chiefs can make a trade with the Denver Broncos for Frank Clark

Frank Clark will be back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday for the first time since January, when the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

After the season, the Chiefs allowed Clark to leave as a free agent, and he signed with the Denver Broncos.

Clark has appeared in two games for the Broncos, 1-4. He missed three weeks because of a hip injury but returned Sunday when Denver lost 31-21 to the Jets. Clark has two tackles this season.

With the Broncos off to another slow start, they could be a candidate to trade some players. On Friday, Denver sent linebacker Randy Gregory and a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft to the 49ers for a sixth-round pick.

Would Denver be willing to part ways with Clark ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline?

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones would certainly welcome back Clark, a point he made on X (née Twitter).

Jones shared that sentiment after Clark wrote: “Make something shake ASAP!” A pair of Chiefs fans encouraged Jones to get in touch with KC general manager Brett Veach.

Here is how Jones responded to them both, as he told one, “I’m trying.”

Make the call to Veach, get your boy back @StoneColdJones — Post Mahomes (@_Bak3dPot4to_) October 9, 2023

….. Veachhhhhhhhhh — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) October 9, 2023

I’m trying — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) October 9, 2023

Clark, 30, played for the Chiefs from 2019-22, and made three Pro Bowl appearances. He also helped the Chiefs win a pair of Super Bowl championships, piling up 10 1/2 sacks in 12 postseason games.

Jones’ banner photo on his X profile is of Clark and it’s funny.