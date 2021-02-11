Chris Jones: When should massive musical festivals like Lolla return? The answer is in how much we value live art

The last big scene of “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” Frank Marshall’s excellent documentary about the rise (and staying power) of the Bee Gees, takes place in 2017 at Britain’s colossal Glastonbury Festival. There’s good old Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of his family’s hugely successful pop group, gaining solace in his silver years as he floats on a wave of love from a live audience of, incredibly, more than 100,000 people.

Fans dressed like it was 1979. Masks featuring Gibb’s trademark beard and coif could be spied. Gold lame jackets were de rigueur. And ushers disco-danced in what is best described as a maelstrom of retro joyousness. The message of the scene is clear: Long after Steve Dahl’s notorious Disco Demolition event in Chicago is left in the rubble of history, Gibb’s immortal clutch of No. 1 hits still will delight an audience.

A massive audience at the largest musical festival in the world. What more is there left to be said?

Plenty, right now.

Last weekend, a leading British epidemiologist made headlines by opining that restrictions on large events like concerts and festivals such as Glastonbury or Chicago’s Lollapalooza would likely be necessary “for the next few years.”

If, like me, you happened to watch the documentary mere hours after hearing that statement, the Glastonbury scene took on a whole different kind of emotional meaning. All of a sudden, it wasn’t so much, “I can’t wait to get back to that,” as, “is that now gone forever?”

Which would mean Gibb would be mostly alone in Miami with his losses and memories, never able to experience such a moment of validation.

Tim Spector, a professor at King’s College London, had told a radio interviewer that “I can’t see us suddenly having another Cheltenham Festival with no regulations again, I can’t see us having massive weddings with people coming from all over the world, I think for the next few years those days are gone.” (The Cheltenham Festival is a British horse-racing event that took place in March 2020, attracted more than 60,000 people and is now widely seen as something that propagated infection and should have been canceled).

The aptly named Spector seemed to have been speaking off the cuff, but the public reaction was so intense, especially from globally ambitious brides and/or grooms, that he was forced to walk back his statement later on Twitter, both apologizing and claiming that his focus wasn’t intended to be so much on the nixing of the events themselves but on the long-term need for safety precautions, which is, of course, an amorphous qualifier suggesting varying levels of invasiveness.

But he wasn’t entirely convincing.

At the core of this issue, of course, is the value we place on such massive gatherings. And we’ll be able to function more effectively as we make these choices if we accept that people will see their returns differently, based on their jobs, their worldviews and their tolerances of risk.

If you’re an epidemiologist, or a mayor with veto power, major music festivals are vectors of risk, primarily. And if you try and look at these events from those perspectives, you surely can see the strong preference for a more incremental approach to the return of live entertainment, stretching far out into the future.

Throughout history, Woodstock and all, music festivals have been difficult for politicians and public-health officials to control. They all know this by now. Festivals presented serious risks even before COVID-19, and they are a risk-averse group. By definition.

Most likely, Spector applied his powers of logic before he spoke. There are lots of safer things for people to do, he doubtless thought, and it’s possible to have a happy life without these epic gatherings of sweaty, heaving humanity. I suspect he does so himself.

That’s even more true, perhaps, when digital facsimiles of them are readily available to us, as in that Bee Gees documentary. Gibb fans all over the world have been living vicariously through that 2017 scene. Do we really need the live version right now?

This is not about restoring visiting rights to hospitals, Specter doubtless thought, but a discretionary event posing a clearly unnecessary risk, arguably for years to come.

Ah, but if you make your living from such events, you have a totally different perspective. Discretionary is not the right word for you; such events are essential to your livelihood and well-being. And given the way cultural economics are interlinked, this is a very large group of people: musicians, performers, bus drivers, hoteliers, merch manufacturers, high-end wedding planners and many, many more. In some cases, entire communities.

And if you’re an attendee at such festivals, or were, you likely embrace some element of risk, since subjecting yourself to a massive glob of humanity always presented the chance of, at minimum, discomfort. You went because the payoff was worth it.

You didn’t have to be on the stage like Gibb, sucking up the affection; it likely was just as meaningful to you to have been there as that collective force of affection was unleashed. Watching on Netflix is just to consume a moment; to have been at Glastonbury in 2017 is to have participated.

And what is life but participation?

So there, amid the shifting world of vaccine rollouts, worrying variants, ethical decision-making, social-media shaming and the other detritus of this incredibly difficult moment, lies the nub of the issue, advances in safety notwithstanding.

How fast you think big, live artistic gatherings should return in a world unlikely to be free of risk depends first and foremost, on how important you think them to be.

Here, as in all things these days, people vary.

And, by the way, Glastonbury announced in recent days that its 2021 incarnation, slated for June, would be canceled. Sobering news not just for Gibb but for fans of festivals all over the world.