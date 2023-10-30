Chris Kaba: Officer charged with murder to be named

The Metropolitan Police firearms officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba will be named, the Old Bailey has decided.

Mr Kaba, 24, died after being shot in a police operation in south London last year.

On Monday, a judge dismissed attempts by the officer, named only as NX121, to have his identity withheld from the public.

The officer was charged following the fatal shooting of Mr Kaba in Streatham.

At the Old Bailey the Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC decided the officer's name could be made public, along with his date of birth, on 30 January 2024.

The decision was made after media organisations including the BBC challenged the officer's legal application to protect his identity on the basis that confidence in the criminal justice system required cases to be held, wherever possible, in public.

The BBC does not currently know his identity.

The judge will continue to restrict publication of the address of the officer and any images or drawings of him.

The Met Police marksman was charged with murder on 20 September, with the Crown Prosecution Service choosing not to publicly name the officer, ahead of an application to keep him anonymous.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court the following day, where District Judge Nina Tempia put an order in place banning publication of anything that would identify the officer, ahead of further legal hearings at the Old Bailey.

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on 1 December, with a trial planned to start on 9 September next year.

Mr Kaba died from a single gunshot wound

Mr Kaba died from a single gunshot wound to the head after he was hemmed in by a police vehicle on 5 September 2022.

He was driving an Audi when he was followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens.

As he turned into a residential street, he was blocked by a marked police car and a firearms officer fired one shot through the windscreen and hit Mr Kaba.

Mr Kaba was taken to hospital and died the following day, on 6 September.

Mr Kaba's family previously told the BBC they wanted the officer to face criminal charges.

Last month, hundreds of police officers in London turned in their weapons permits after officer NX121 was charged with murder.

The Met said many firearms officers were "worried" about how the charging decision "impacts on them".

Armed officers from other forces were deployed and soldiers were put on standby as a contingency measure.

