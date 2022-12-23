Chris Kemp Is The Founder of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) And They Just Picked Up 91% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) should definitely note that the Founder, Chris Kemp, recently paid US$0.47 per share to buy US$118k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 91%.

Astra Space Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Michael Lehman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$134k worth of shares at a price of US$1.34 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.43. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Astra Space insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$0.84. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 33% of Astra Space shares, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Astra Space Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Astra Space insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Astra Space (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

