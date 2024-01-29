Chris Morland, suspected in wife's murder, got in trouble with the law in Wichita Falls

A man who got in trouble with the law in Wichita Falls for alleged domestic violence is expected to be charged with the murder of his new wife in Oklahoma after she was found in the trunk of her SUV, according to media reports, Tulsa police and Wichita County court records.

Chris Edward Morland Jr. was charged with assault-family violence in 2021 in Wichita Falls, but the charge was dismissed last year because his unnamed wife did not cooperate with police and investigators couldn't find her, according to the dismissal order.

The Times Record News reached out to Wichita Falls police Monday morning for more information about the local case.

Cassidy Ritchie and her blue Chrysler Pacifica were reported missing earlier this month after her family did not see or hear from her for several days. The damaged vehicle was pulled out of a ditch by an unknown good Samaritan who Tulsa police are seeking. Police are asking anyone with information to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

Person of interest in Tulsa homicide

Morland, 49, became a person of interest after the woman he recently married, Cassidy Ritchie, was reported missing by her family. The 39-year-old woman had not been heard from since Jan. 20.

More: Art thief steals from displays at MSU Texas, triggering a move toward security cameras

Morland of Tulsa was being held without bond Monday in the Tulsa County Jail on warrants out of Medina County in Texas, according to online jail records. He has been held there since Thursday.

Ritchie was involved in prior domestic violence incidents and was considered endangered and missing — possibly the victim of foul play off U.S. Highway 412 between Tulsa and Inola, Oklahoma. Her light blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica has been found with off-road debris on it.

Good Samaritan who helped Cassidy Ritchie

On Saturday, detectives were seeking a good Samaritan who helped pulled her blue SUV out of a ditch near the I Don’t Care Bar & Grill sometime between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.

The bar is off U.S. Highway 412 at E 590 Rd near Inola, according to Tulsa police. Detectives obtained a search warrant for her SUV Sunday morning and found her body underneath clothing in the back of it.

More: A Caribbean nation hit with disasters owes MSU Texas for overdue tuition

Charge to come against Chris Morland

Tulsa police anticipate a murder charge will be filed against Morland, according to Oklahoma TV and radio media reports from 2 News Oklahoma and 102.3 KRMG.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677. Callers can remain anonymous.

Alleged violence in Wichita Falls

In the Wichita Falls case, police were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2021, to the Oyo Motel in the 1800 block of Maurine Street for a report that a man assaulted a woman in one of the rooms, according to allegations in court documents.

Police spoke with a woman there who was crying and hysterical, saying her husband thought she was seeing another man, according to allegations. She told police Morland and her had been married for about four years.

She told police Morland slapped her on the face and punched her in the mouth, and an officer saw redness on her face and a fresh cut inside her bottom lip, according to allegations.

The officer asked Morland about him allegedly being upset because he caught her cheating on him with a neighbor, according to allegations. Morland told the officer he didn't lay a finger on the victim, and she was lying about her injuries.

Chris Moreland's local arrest, dismissal

The officer checked criminal records and found that Morland did not have prior convictions for assault-family violence, a misdemeanor. The officer arrested him and took him to Wichita County Jail.

Morland was listed as from Aqua Dulce, California, at the time of his arrest in 2021, jail records show.

He was released from jail Feb. 1, 2021, on a $2,500 bond for the class A misdemeanor charge of assault causes bodily injury-family violence, according to online jail records. The case was dismissed March 2, 2023.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Chris Morland, suspected in wife's Oklahoma murder, was jailed in WF