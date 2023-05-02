Chris Packham begins libel action at High Court

Chris Packham is suing three men for libel at the High Court

Naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham is suing three men over articles alleging he misled people into donating to a charity to rescue tigers.

The TV presenter was accused by Country Squire Magazine of making a fraudulent appeal for donations on behalf of the Wildheart Trust, the High Court heard.

The magazine's editor Dominic Wightman, writer Nigel Bean and a third man, Paul Read, are defending the libel claim.

Mr Packham's lawyers said the fraud allegation was "at best, ambitious".

Jonathan Price, on behalf of the broadcaster, said Mr Packham had been described by the defendants as a "notorious liar", of having an "obvious nastiness" and of playing the "Asperger's victim card".

"As the litigation has progressed, the defendants have published an enormous amount of puerile, offensive and damaging material about the claimant, often under the guise of fundraising for their defence," the barrister said in written submissions.

Mr Packham and his partner Charlotte Corney are trustees of the Isle of Wight sanctuary which "rescues animals in need of a forever home", Mr Price added.

He continued: "Mr Packham is well known for his decades of vociferous campaigning for, and strongly held beliefs on, animal welfare and nature conservation issues.

"An argument that he does not genuinely hold those beliefs but has instead sought to defraud the public for money is, at best, an ambitious one."

However, Mr Wightman and Mr Bean's lawyer, said the articles were true and in the public interest.

'Abused position'

In written submissions, barrister Nicholas O'Brien, said: "It is clear that the tigers had not been rescued from a circus, were not then in need of rescue and were not rescued by Mr Packham."

He said the pair "contend that Mr Packham knew the statements were false, and they were therefore made dishonestly".

"They were also fraudulent in that they were made with a view to a gain and constituted an abuse of his privileged position as a BBC presenter," he added.

Story continues

David Price, KC, for retired computer programmer Paul Read, said his client was a "mere proofreader" and not responsible for the articles.

In written submissions, he continued: "Mr Read's proofread version was... subjected to further amendment by Mr Wightman and/or Mr Bean before publication."

Mr Packham is due to give evidence on Wednesday, the court heard.

The trial is due to conclude on 12 May, with a decision expected at a later date.

