Chris Packham is Marmite, libel trial over tiger article told

Naturalist Chris Packham has been described as "Marmite" by one of the defendants in his libel case.

The presenter is suing over articles on the Country Squire Magazine website alleging he misled people into donating to a tiger rescue charity.

Site editor Dominic Wightman, writer Nigel Bean, and a third man, Paul Read, are defending the libel claim.

Mr Wightman told the High Court his accuser was variously seen either as an animal saviour or a dangerous activist.

Previously the court heard the magazine had accused Mr Packham of dishonestly stating that five tigers were rescued from a Spanish circus after being mistreated.

The animals went to the Isle of Wight's Wildheart Animal Sanctuary, of which the naturalist and his partner Charlotte Corney are trustees, the court was told.

Giving evidence, Mr Wightman said the animals were in fact given to the sanctuary as part of a loan agreement.

In an additional written statement, he said the tigers had been well-treated and the BBC presenter "often lies".

He continued: "I also had it confirmed for me by asking around that the claimant is Marmite.

"Many, especially traditional countrysiders, see him as a dangerous activist who plays to feelings not facts, in an attempt to eco-chug and threatens their industries and ways of life by twisting the truth.

"Others, including one of my five sisters, thought the claimant was a really nice bloke who saves cuddly animals.

"With his words, tweets and films he was clearly duping Brits, some of whom were no doubt licence fee payers, into paying into a crowdfunder to bring big cats to a zoo from whose financial success his partner monetarily benefitted."

Mr Packham previously told the court the sanctuary was part of a "chain of rescue", in which the tigers were left in a holding facility before coming into the care of the animal welfare group AAP.

He said he had been targeted because of his "deeply held views" about blood sports.

Lawyers for Mr Wightman and Mr Bean have previously said the articles were true and could also be defended as being in the public interest.

David Price KC, for retired computer programmer Paul Read, said his client was a "mere proof-reader" and not responsible for the publications.

The trial is due to conclude on Friday, with a decision expected at a later date.

