Chris Packham sues over allegations he abused ‘his privileged position as a BBC presenter’

Chris Packham was accused of misleading the public into donating to the Wildheart Trust, of which he and his partner, Charlotte Corney, are trustees - Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Chris Packham has been accused of “abusing his privileged position as a BBC presenter” to encourage donations to a charity by falsely claiming a well-treated tiger donated from a circus had been “rescued”, a court has heard.

The TV naturalist is suing three men over articles on the website Country Squire Magazine, which claim he defrauded people into donating to a charity to rescue tigers while knowing the animals were well looked after - described in court as “tiger fraud”.

At the start of the trial on Tuesday, the High Court in London heard that the environmentalist was accused of “abusing his privileged position as a BBC presenter” to dishonestly appeal for donations for the Wildheart Trust, which runs a wildlife sanctuary on the Isle of Wight.

Mr Packham was accused of misleading the public into donating to the charity, of which he and his partner, Charlotte Corney, are trustees.

Dominic Wightman, editor of Country Squire Magazine, was defending the libel claim along with writer Nigel Bean and a third man, Paul Read, whom the court heard was not responsible for the publications attributed to him as he was a “mere proofreader”.

Statements ‘made dishonestly’

Nicholas O’Brien, for Mr Wightman and Mr Bean, said the articles in the claim were true and could be defended as under the public interest.

In written submissions, the barrister said: “It is clear that the tigers had not been rescued from a circus, were not then in need of rescue, and were not rescued by Mr Packham.”

Mr O’Brien said the pair “contend that Mr Packham knew the statements were false and they were therefore made dishonestly”.

“They were also fraudulent in that they were made with a view to a gain, and constituted an abuse of his privileged position as a BBC presenter,” he added.

An animal welfare campaigner

Jonathan Price, the lawyer for Mr Packham, said: “It is now a facility that rescues animals in need of a forever home, as they put it, because for whatever reason, they are unwanted by their former owners.

“A central allegation in this case [is] that it is fraudulent to attach the word ‘rescue’ to this process.”

The strongly denied allegations were repeated in several tweets and videos.

“Mr Packham is well-known for his decades of vociferous campaigning for, and strongly held beliefs on, animal welfare and nature conservation issues,” Mr Price said in written submissions.

“An argument that he does not genuinely hold those beliefs, but has instead sought to defraud the public for money is, at best, an ambitious one.”

‘Puerile and damaging material’

The court was told that Mr Packham had been described by the defendants as a fraud, a “notorious liar”, of having an “obvious nastiness”, and of playing the “Asperger’s victim card”.

Mr Price argued that the three men intended to run “a full-frontal attack” on Mr Packham’s character during the legal case and get him fired.

“As the litigation has progressed, the defendants have published an enormous amount of puerile, offensive and damaging material about the claimant, often under the guise of fundraising for their defence,” the barrister said in written submissions.

The case came as Mr Packham was crowdfunding for another legal fight, against publisher Fieldsports Channel, which he accused of making claims he faked his own death and that those claims have caused such hatred towards him that he fears for the safety of his family.