Chris Pratt’s brother and other California police officers shared Three Percenter gun militia imagery online: report
The brother of Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt shared posts on social media containing imagery and language associated with the Three Percenters, a loose coalition of a radical pro-gun, anti-government groups, according to social media posts uncovered by news site Open Vallejo.
Members of the right-wing movement are suspected of participating in the 6 January attack on the Capitol, and at least one Three Percenter has already been charged over his alleged involvement, although there is no suggestion that Mr Pratt's brother was involved in the Capitol riot.
According to the report, Daniel “Cully” Pratt, a sheriff’s deputy in Solano County, had a side business making decorative wood carvings. One piece, built for his colleague, Sergeant Roy Stockton, holds an AR-15 style assault rifle and features a circle of 13 shotgun shells, evoking an early US flag representing the 13 colonies, around a Roman numeral three, a Three Percenter logo.
It also features the worlds “WILL NOT COMPLY” in all caps. Daniel Pratt advertised the creation in a 2018 social media post, now private, which included hashtags like “#3percenter”, “libertyordeath”, and “blackgunsmatter”, a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, which protests police brutality.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Pratt, and Solano Family First Responders, a non-profit run by Stockton and Daniel Pratt, did not respond to requests for comment.
Sergeant Stockton, recently elected to the Vacaville, California, city council, denied any ties to these ideologies to Open Vallejo.
“I strongly condemn the violent and racist views of these extreme right, militia, and anti-government groups,” Mr Stockton said in an email. “I believe that law enforcement officers and other public officials cannot keep their oaths to uphold the Constitution if they are associated with any extremist or anti-government groups.”
Mr Stockton previously sold his own rebellion-themed accessories online, including the Three Percenters logo, on stores and social media accounts now set to private. In the days leading up to the 2016 election, he posted a photo with a number of assault weapons that read “getting ready for the election tomorrow”, and featured a Gadsden flag, the famous “Don’t tread on me” coiled snake image used in the American Revolution.
The report uncovered that others within the sheriff’s office appeared to support these ideas as well. Dale Matsuoka, a sheriff’s office employee who worked on outreach to homeless people, also shared numerous posts referencing Three Percenter iconography, once changing his profile photo on Facebook in July to a Three Percenter logo with the caption, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty”.
In addition to participating in the Capitol riot, Three Percenters and their adherents have in recent months have been tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer; an Ohio man allegedly trying to recruit people to kidnap and kill police officer; a former sheriff’s deputy in Illinois who allegedly bombed of a mosque; and a Napa, California, man accused of amassing a huge weapons stockpile who discussed targeting state officials.
Experts have long warned about right-wing extremist ideologies infiltrating military and police services. At least 16 arrested in the Capitol riots were veterans, and two were current Army reserve members, while at least four people were allegedly currently serving as law enforcement officers during the attack.
