Chris Pratt Calls Himself "Girl Dad 2.0" After Baby No. 3

Brave white man Nathan Fillion has come forward to say that he would work again with fellow man Joss Whedon “in a second.” However, he probably love any work that does not involve playing a rookie cop in 2022.... “I mean, listen by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that… I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second,” Fillion says during an episode of the Inside Of You podcast as reported by Variety.