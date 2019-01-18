Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Moved In Together in West L.A.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement via social media on Sunday, January 13, and, less than a week later, are already reportedly moving in together. A source tells People that the pair have been planning for their cohabitation for some time. “Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favorite neighborhood places,” the source says. “And Chris clearly likes her neighborhood.”

Schwarzenegger has resided in Santa Monica since early 2017, though it’s unclear which exact neighborhood the newly engaged couple will be living in. The location of their new joint abode also conveniently works well for Pratt’s arrangement with ex-wife Anna Faris. The former couple’s divorce settlement states, in part, that the exes will live no farther than five miles apart from each other until their six-year-old son Jack finishes the sixth grade. (Faris, who is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, also lives in west Los Angeles.)

Two days prior to their engagement announcement, Pratt posted a fun video of himself helping Schwarzenegger move out of her Santa Monica home, which, in July 2017, the writer and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver shared an inside glimpse of. Her younger sister, Christina, and design pros Joss & Main helped her decorate. “This place is much more mature than any of the previous places I’ve lived,” she said at the time. The living room blended clean white linen furniture with harder dark frames for a balance of soft femininity and bold “L.A. edge.” “[I] added in a hint of darkness to match the hardware of the light fixtures and the curtains,” she said. Schwarzenegger also opened the doors to her home office, which boasted a similarly neutral color palette with a pop of navy. “The curtains were navy, so I wanted to have that color picked up in the pillows and other accent pieces,” she explained.

Time will tell if her new home with Pratt will boast a similar aesthetic, and how Pratt’s own home decorating sensibilities will inform their shared space. Pratt and Faris, meanwhile, listed the Hollywood Hills home they previously shared together in November for $4.995 million.

