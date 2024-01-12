Chris Pratt shares a rare photo of all 3 of his children

Chris Pratt gave fans a rare glimpse into his life as a father of three.

“Breakfast is served!” Pratt captioned an Instagram story on Jan. 9. In the picture, Pratt’s children Jack, 11, Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 19 months, are gathered around a table eating cereal. There are plenty of seats, but sisters Lyla and Eloise have chosen to share one chair.

Pratt, who has said he is doing intermittent fasting, noted that he wouldn't be eating until noon.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy” star co-parents Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. He shares daughters Lyla and Eloise with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple has been married for more than four years.

Pratt, now 44, was 33 when he and Faris welcomed Jack. In an interview with Men’s Health, he said people should “rush” into having babies.

“People say all the time, ‘Don’t rush into having kids,’” Pratt told the publication in June 2023. “But I personally don’t agree. Have them soon. And of course, make sure you find a great partner, but don’t wait too long…”

He then shared a story about a conversation he had with Adam Sandler.

“He said, ‘Every day you wait is a day they don’t have you in their life,’” Pratt recalled. “The younger you have kids, the more time they have with you.”

“Having kids is amazing,” Pratt continued. “The things you normally take for granted in life are suddenly new. And as they get older, it’s more about connecting with them as individuals and what makes them unique — the softness and affection of their hearts, how their minds works, how they are the same as you.”

Faris, 47, opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 34, in 2022.

“We’re all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that,” the actor told People. She later praised Schwarzenegger, 34, for being “awesome” with Jack.

“She’s just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack,” Faris gushed.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com