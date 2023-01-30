Chris Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, goes nude for upcoming Super Bowl 2023 commercial

Anna Faris and a couple of ripe avocados are the stars of an upcoming Super Bowl LVII commercial.

The actress, 46, goes practically commando in the advertisement for Avocados from Mexico, dressed to mirror Eve from the Garden of Eden.

"When I realized that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they're just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like," she told PEOPLE ahead of the teaser release.

"I felt really proud that I'm kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it."

In the ad, Anna Faris is reminiscent of Eve from Adam and Eve and the Garden of Eden.

ANNA FARIS DETAILS 'GHOSTBUSTERS' DIRECTOR IVAN REITMAN 'YELLING' AND 'SLAPPING' HER BUTT ON SET

"There was also a lot of other minimally dressed young, very beautiful people. And I just thought, I'm just accepting this is just rad. We're just in the Garden of Eden, which is glorious," the former "Mom" star explained.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"They created the most beautiful set, and we were all in it together."

Anna Faris said she was surrounded by other minimally clothed people on set.

In the teaser for the advertisement, filmed in Mexico City, fans can see Faris holding two halves of an illuminated avocado, as the narrator proclaims, "One fruit, with the ability to make everything better."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Although barely clothed, Faris's chest is covered by luscious blonde locks. The actress explained she was able to "find security in the massive amount of hair" she wore.

Chris Pratt's ex joked about all the power it gave her, saying "It felt liberating — for the first time in my life I was like, 'maybe I could be a part of a nudist colony if I take all the hair with me.'"

Anna Faris revealed while she was nude, she found "security in the massive amount of hair" she wore for the commercial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a press release for the commercial, Faris explained why she was so excited to be starring in this particular ad, crediting her love for the fruit.

"I'm so excited to be starring in my first Big Game commercial," she said. "Working with Avocados From Mexico was the perfect fit because I get to promote — and eat — a product I really love. I can't wait for the rest of the world to see the amazing world of good we've dreamed up."

Story continues

The advertisement was directed by Bryan Buckley and created by the LERMA agency.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris share one son together, Jack Pratt.

Faris and Pratt split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. They share one son together, Jack.