Chris Rock reportedly called police after man appeared to film him from fire escape

An incident reportedly occurred at Chris Rock's home over the weekend that's no laughing matter.

According to TMZ, the comedian called the police after discovering a man on his fire escape who appeared to be trying to film him in his Manhattan residence.

The NYPD would not disclose the caller's identity but did confirm to EW that around 8 p.m. on Sunday, a 58-year-old male victim told police that he observed through his window an individual outside on the fire escape who appeared to be filming.

Authorities said that when officers arrived, the individual had fled the scene. There were no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Representatives for Rock didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Monday.

TMZ reported that the alleged perpetrator was seen jumping to the ground, getting into a white Mercedes, and leaving the scene. A separate report in the New York Post said the suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, was wearing a dark jacket and pink Crocs.

Rock is fresh off his comedy special Selective Outrage, which debuted on Netflix in March. In the special, which was the streamer's first live event, Rock finally addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, among other topics.

Later that month he stepped out in support of longtime friend Adam Sandler at a ceremony for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. While there, Rock, who turned down hosting the 2023 Oscars after being slapped by Smith at last year's awards, called the Academy a bunch of "f---ing a--holes" for never nominating Sandler.

