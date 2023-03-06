Chris Rock says he got his daughter kicked out of school so she could 'learn her lesson' after being caught sneaking out and drinking

Chris Rock. Kamau/GC Images

Comedian Chris Rock's new special, "Selective Outrage," recently arrived on Netflix.

Rock told a story about getting his daughter kicked out of school to "learn her lesson."

Rock's daughter was in trouble with the school for sneaking out on a trip to portugal.

Chris Rock has made plenty of headlines over the last year after the infamous slap onstage at the 2021 Oscars, and he took plenty of shots at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in his latest Netflix special, "Selective Outrage." But he also told a surprising story about getting his own daughter kicked out of school.

The comic explained that his daughter, Lola, went to a very expensive private school, joking that he finds it strange that "my kids ski, ride horses, they fence" because he "identifies as poor."

Rock recalled that Lola went on a school trip to Portugal in her senior year, but she and her friends snuck out to go drinking, saying: "Of course, they got busted. Rich white schools, they don't play that shit."

The "Grownups" and "Spiral" star added that the parents of the kids all hired lawyers to help deal with the incident, joking that "even the ones that were lawyers got lawyers. Good lawyers."

However, Rock said that his daughter wasn't taking the situation seriously, saying that he came home to find her "just laughing with like three of her little white girlfriends."

He added: "Lola is like, 'Daddy stop it, you're so serious! I'll be back in school in no time.'"

Unfortunately for Lola, this comment was enough for Rock to decide that she needed to learn a lesson about her behavior, and went to the school and spoke to Lola's dean.

Rock recalled telling the dean: "I need you to kick my daughter out of this school. I need you to kick her Black ass out of this school. I need my Black child to learn her lesson right now before she is up on OnlyFans and some shit. Please kick my child out of fucking school."

He then followed up by saying: "They kicked her out. They kicked them all out, but they kicked my child out first."

Rock was also quick to point out that things worked out okay since Lola is in college now. And "except for some weird things," his life is "pretty good."

Read the original article on Insider