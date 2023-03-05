Chris Rock says he tried to call Will Smith to offer his 'condolences' after Jada Pinkett Smith publicly discussed her affair

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Chris Rock. Getty Images

Chris Rock said he tried to call Will Smith after Jada Pinkett Smith said she had an affair.

The comedian said he wanted to offer Will his "condolences," but said he never answered his calls.

Rock discussed the couple in his new Netflix special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage."

Chris Rock said Will Smith didn't pick up his calls when he tried reaching out to offer his condolences after Jada Pinkett Smith publicly discussed her affair.

The comedian, 58, spent the last 10 minutes of his new Netflix comedy special, which aired live on Saturday night, joking about Will and Jada's relationship.

The couple have been together for over 25 years and have two children. During a 2020 episode of Jada's Facebook show, "Red Table Talk," she admitted to having a relationship with rapper August Alsin while she and Will were "formally separated."

During his set, Rock inferred that Will still harbored anger about the affair and directed it towards him when he slapped the comedian onstage at the 2022 Oscars.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage, because everybody knows what the f--- happened," Rock said during his comedy special. "I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn't have any entanglements."

"Will Smith's wife was f---ing her son's friend, OK. Normally I would not talk about that s--- but for some reason they put that on the internet," he added. Rock went on to say that after Jada went public about her affair, he tried reaching out to Will when he said "everybody in the world" was calling him a "b----."

Chris Rock and Will Smith pictured in 2010. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I tried to call the motherf----- and give my condolences. He ain't pick up for me," the comedian said.

Rock later said he had admired Will for years prior to the Oscars. "I saw him open up for Run-DMC at Nassau Coliseum," he said. "He's made some great movies, I've rooted for Will Smith my whole life."

He then joked that he now watches "Emancipation," a 2022 film in which Will plays a slave who flees a Louisiana plantation, to see him get "whooped."

Representatives for Will Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, made outside normal working hours.

Read the original article on Insider