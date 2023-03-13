Chris Rock Screwed Up During His "Selective Outrage" Special Before Netflix Edited Out The Mistake

The Daily Beast

USA Today SportsThe Marriott hotel chain claims that NFL commentator Michael Irvin made a lewd remark to an employee, repeatedly touched her, and then leered at her and made a crude comment after she walked away.“Irvin… asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a ‘big Black man inside of [her],” attorneys for Marriott said in a court filing on Friday.The filing, obtained by The Dallas Morning News, was the latest twist in a $100 million lawsuit filed by the football hall of famer a