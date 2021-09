Storyful

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the Texas National Guard maintained a line of defence on the US-Mexico border on the evening on September 19 to prevent migrants from entering Del Rio.“There is no greater responsibility of government than protecting its citizens,” the Texas Department of Public Safety wrote in a tweet that featured video showing flashing lights from a long line of police vehicles . “Our Troopers are always on duty.”The mayor of Del Rio, Texas, declared a state of emergency on September 17 as an estimated 12,000 migrants, including many Haitians, remained near an international bridge that crosses the Rio Grande into the city.Aerial footage captured on Saturday shows people amassing by the bridge, as well as others wading across at shallow points on the Rio Grande.Texas Governor Greg Abbott said more law enforcement and national guard personnel were being added at the border daily to secure the region. Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety via Storyful