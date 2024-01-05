Chris Skidmore: Tory MP quits over oil and gas licences

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore says he will stand down as an MP next week in protest at plans to issue more oil and gas licences.

The former minister said he was resigning as a Tory MP ahead of a vote on a bill on Monday that would guarantee annual licensing rounds.

The move will trigger a by-election in his Kingswood seat in Gloucestershire.

He added his constituents deserved a new MP after his "personal decision" not to continue as a Tory MP.

Mr Skidmore had already announced he would stand down at the next election - but the by-election will bring another headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.