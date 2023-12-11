Chris Stapleton’s bassist partners with Kentucky company on hat for charity

When Morehead-based clothier New Frontier Outfitters opened in late 2016, it immediately caught the attention of J.T. Cure. The Elkhorn City native and longtime bassist for Chris Stapleton quickly became a fan and began envisioning ways the two parties could collaborate.

“I really digged their sentiment and willingness to work with people from East Kentucky so I’ve been supporting them as much as I can,” says Cure. “Over the years they’ve sent me new stuff to check out, so it’s really been a partnership since day one.”

Cure and the New Frontier team, led by brothers Jared and Joshua Revenscraft, eventually connected in person during “Kentucky Rising”, a benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief held in October 2022 at Rupp Arena featuring Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam and a slew of special guests that the company designed merchandise for. Soon after, Cure pitched the brothers on a hat featuring “Purdy”, his signature bass guitar that he recorded sessions for Stapleton’s “Traveller,” and they jumped at the opportunity.

The plan initially was to only make a limited run of the vintage corduroy hats that Cure would use himself and give out to close friends. However, it soon evolved to include larger production with the idea to donate 100% of proceeds to the Outlaw State of Kind, a charitable fund founded by Chris and his wife Morgane Stapleton in 2016.

J.T. Cure with Jared and Joshua Revenscraft of New Frontier Outfitters in Morehead. The company has made corduroy hats featuring Cure’s guitar, “Purdy,” that are being sold to raise money for Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind non-profit.

Proceeds benefiting Kentuckians

Since its launch the fund has raised millions of dollars including nearly $3 million from “Kentucky Rising” and over $1 million for “A Concert For Kentucky,” the debut concert at Kroger Field featuring Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Madeline Edwards and Stapleton in April 2022.

J.T. Cure, who played his guitar “Purdy” on the Chris Stapleton breakthrough album “Traveller,” has memorialized the instrument on hats that are raising money for Eastern Kentucky non-profits.

“Chris has never really shied away from helping people back home. I’m just happy to be a part of it in some small way,” says Cure. “I don’t think we’re gonna break any fundraising efforts with this hat, but every little bit we do raise helps.”

The hat is for sale online at newfrontierbrand.com for $30.

History of ‘Purdy’, Cure and Stapleton

According to Cure, he bought “Purdy” online and sight unseen from a Boston-area man in 2014. Cure first used the 1962 Fender Precision Bass with a slab rosewood fingerboard in the studio to record parts for Stapleton’s 2015 breakthrough record “Traveller” and has gone on to play it in every session with him since. Looking back, Cure says that he almost passed on the instrument because he had to take a loan out to pay for it.

The J.T. Cure Bass Guitar Hat is for sale online at Newfrontierbrand.com for $30.

“The loan scared me to death because I don’t like to owe money to anybody, but I didn’t have the cash and knew I needed it,” says Cure. “I went out on a limb and luckily it paid for itself pretty quickly, so I’d say it was a good investment.”

While music has always been at the center of their friendship, Cure and Stapleton have both known each other for much longer than they’ve shared a stage. The two were first introduced to one another at Morehead State University in 1998 by Jesse Wells, a multi-instrumentalist who currently tours with Tyler Childers in addition to working as an instructor and archivist at the university’s Kentucky Center for Traditional Music. From there they began picking around at homes near campus and at any local bars or venues that would have them.

Eventually Stapleton moved away to pursue a songwriting career in Nashville, but it wouldn’t be long before the two were brought back together. Following months spent traveling from Morehead to Nashville to practice with their new group The Jompson Brothers, Stapleton reached out about making a change.

Chris Stapleton performs during the Kentucky Rising benefit concert at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo by James Crisp)

“After a while we started working on the record that we were gonna cut, and that’s when Chris made the hard sell to me,” says Cure. “He told me that if I wanted to play music for a living that I needed to be in town to do it. I ended up moving in with him and Morgane for a few months shortly after they married before finding my own place. I’ve been in Nashville ever since.”

Proceeds from the sale of hats featuring J.T. Cure’s bass guitar “Purdy” will go to Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, which has helped Eastern Kentucky flood victims, among others.

Despite having lived outside of the Commonwealth for over 15 years and having traveled the world, Cure says that he’ll always remain a Kentuckian. He’s still regularly keeping up with the state’s politics, current events, culture and Cats scores whether at home or on the road, remaining there in spirit when he’s unable to be there in his physical form. He sees New Frontier doing much of the same, investing in Eastern Kentucky and its people for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a connection that I don’t think will ever break,” says Cure. “[New Frontier] and I are on the same page and very aligned in our visions, so it’s great to see them having success and lifting up Eastern Kentucky in the process. They’re not trying to make a quick sell and move on, they’re in it for the long haul.”