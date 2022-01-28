🌱Chris Stewart + Northridge Hoops Milestone + Friday Events

TGIF friends! It's me again, Ryan Phillips, your host of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

Northridge basketball star hits milestone.

UA's connection to racing history.

Legislative Session updates.

First, today's weather: Cooler. High: 47 | Low: 22.

Our Shout Out for this Friday morning goes to Laken Hodges (left), the winner of the Northport Intermediate School spelling bee and Bryson Bowman who finished as the runner up. They will now compete in the countywide spelling be in February.

Northport Intermediate School





Don't miss this story about Alabama Crimson Tide broadcaster Chris Stewart's recovery, which is a story about faith and the importance of counting one's blessings. (Edwin Stanton, Bama Central) ICYMI: Patch spoke with supporters and detractors of a measure that would see Alabama repeal its law requiring permits for concealed handguns. It's an in-depth story you won't want to miss. (Tuscaloosa Patch) As Northport looks to establish its own city school system, city leaders said that undertaking may require the demolition and reconstruction of three existing schools. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread) After testing its 195 students to begin the week, the Capitol School in Tuscaloosa says there were no new COVID-19 cases identified. (Tuscaloosa Patch) State Rep. Cynthia Lee Almond, only a few months into her first term in the Alabama Legislature, has been elected to chair the Tuscaloosa County Legislation Committee in the House of Representatives. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Kung Fu Gripp @ VFW Post 6022 (More)

Drag Queen Bingo @ Decades Pub and Grub (More)

Live Trivia Game Nights @ Druid City Brewing Co. (More)

BRĒZ @ Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy (More)

A big Patch Congratulations to Northridge High School basketball star Fantasia Wilson, who was honored this week for reaching the 1000 points scored milestone during her time for the Lady Jags.

Tuscaloosa City Schools

A University of Alabama professor and doctoral student recently contributed to a historic race win between self-driving cars recently, with their vehicle reaching speeds no other autonomous car had before. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



A Community Clean-Up Day is set for this Saturday, Jan. 29 as residents of Woodstock and Green Pond aim to tidy up the area, particularly in the vicinity of Grey Hill Road. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



- COVID-19 Omicron Surge About To Peak In Alabama: Analysis (Michael Seale, Birmingham Patch)

- Nate Oats breaks down Tide's top issues on both ends of the court (Charlie Potter, BamaOnline)

- Rivals100 DE Kelby Collins is a priority target for Alabama (Andrew Bone, BamaInsider)

- Alabama Legislature approves spending $772 million in federal COVID relief funds (Mike Cason, AL.com)

- Merrill: Qualifying ends Friday for everyone but congressional candidates (Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News)

- Durant speaks to Republican women, declines to take questions from press (Jacob Holmes, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way (Jay Reeves, Associated Press)

- Alabama police chief quits amid questions over ticketing (Associated Press)

- Jim Hilyer, UAB's First Football Coach, Dies at 86 (Michael Seale, Birmingham Patch)

