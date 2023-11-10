Chris updates the weekend forecast
We'll have sunny skies and highs in the 50s this weekend.
We'll have sunny skies and highs in the 50s this weekend.
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft' — and you'll score $16 off.
RM Sotheby's is auctioning off dozens of performance cars (including a Formula One car) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down Week 10's matchups and reveals what we should actually be watching for.
There's also a $17 electric toothbrush and an HP Chromebook for under $300 at the Walmart Black Friday sale!
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.
Gotham FC's journey to the NWSL championship on Sunday began only after the club crawled out from under the National Women’s Soccer League basement.
"I don't want to have any doubts on my mind that it's going to come back and continue to linger throughout the season.”
Jackets, boots, bags — even designer brands are marked down by an extra 25%.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Which underrated player will emerge in Week 10? Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his sleeper list.
From 'ingenious' headlamp beanies to celeb-approved hot sauces that 'deliver lots of flavor without blowing your head off.'
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
ESA's Euclid spacecraft launched in July 2023 and is set to begin science observations in early 2024. It's studying how dark energy and dark matter have shaped the universe. Its first images show the Horsehead Nebula and other striking objects.
The latest MCU film finds Captain Marvel unexpectedly teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to combat a vengeance-seeking Kree warrior.
If Jake Paul really wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, he took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
You'll soon be able to use the one-app streaming experience Disney is creating between Disney+ and Hulu.
The IRA contribution limits increase to $7,000 in 2024, or $8,000 for those 50 and older. Next year’s limits are $500 higher than the 2023 IRA limits.
I've curbed my near-daily trips to Starbucks — and saved a ton of cash.