  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

‘Flat wrong’: Fox’s Chris Wallace presses secretary of state on Biden, Afghanistan

Colin Campbell
·Managing Editor
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday over President Biden’s claims about the crisis in Afghanistan, repeatedly calling the commander in chief’s statements ”flat wrong.”

“The president said al-Qaida is gone. It’s not gone,” Wallace said at one point. “The president said he’s not heard any criticism from the allies. There’s been a lot of criticism from the allies. Words matter, and the words from the president matter most.”

In a Friday speech, President Biden defended the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the effort to withdraw thousands of Americans after the fall of the government to Taliban forces. But multiple fact-checkers also noted that Biden made several inaccurate or misleading claims, including referring to al-Qaida as “gone” from Afghanistan.

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force security forces Raven maintains a security cordon around a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Friday. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)
A U.S. Air Force security forces Raven maintains a security cordon around a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

“What interest do we have in Afghanistan, at this point, with al-Qaida gone?” Biden said Friday, speaking from the East Room at the White House. “We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al-Qaida in Afghanistan as well as getting Osama bin Laden, and we did.”

Although al-Qaida has been significantly reduced since the U.S. invaded Afghanistan two decades ago, elements of the terrorist group continue to exist in parts of the country. Wallace cited a United Nations Security Council report in June that estimated that adherents of al-Qaida remain in 15 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Shortly after Biden made the comments, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters: “We know that al-Qaida is a presence, as well as ISIS, in Afghanistan, and we’ve talked about that for quite some time.”

“What the president said just wasn’t true,” Wallace told Blinken during the “Fox News Sunday” interview.

Blinken responded by referring Wallace to the “successful” original mission in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission, and one purpose, in mind,” he said. “And that was to deal with the folks who attacked us on 9/11, to bring bin Laden to justice, which we did a decade ago, and to diminish the capacity of al-Qaida to do the same thing again, to attack us from Afghanistan.”

Fox News host Chris Wallace interviews Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (Screenshot: Twitter/@FoxNewsSunday)
Fox News host Chris Wallace interviews Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (Screenshot: Twitter/@FoxNewsSunday)

Wallace interjected: “Sir, the president said al-Qaida is ‘gone.’ Simple question: Is al-Qaida gone from Afghanistan?”

Blinken reiterated that al-Qaida’s capacity in Afghanistan is “vastly, vastly diminished,” prompting Wallace to ask him a third time about whether the terrorist group was “gone.” Blinken replied that it was not fully gone, but argued that this was not Biden’s original point.

“Are there al-Qaida members or elements in Afghanistan? Yes. But what the president was referring to was its capacity to do what it did on 9/11. And that capacity has been very successfully diminished,” he said.

Wallace then moved on to what he labeled as Biden's “flat wrong” claim on Friday that he had “seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world.”

President Biden, at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, discusses the evacuation of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul.
President Biden, at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, discusses the evacuation of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul.(AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Some allied government officials have sharply criticized how the U.S. has handled its withdrawal from Afghanistan. Armin Laschet, a leading candidate to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel, called the situation “the biggest debacle that NATO has seen since its foundation.” The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German parliament told Politico that the crisis did “fundamental damage to the political and moral credibility of the West.” And the chair of the British Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted, “Afghanistan is the biggest foreign policy disaster since Suez. ... In Kabul we’ve failed our friends and ourselves.”

“Mr. Secretary, does the president not know what’s going on?” Wallace asked.

Blinken countered that the strong consensus from U.S. allies is an appreciation for how the U.S. has handled the collapse of the government in Kabul.

“Chris, all I can tell you is what I’ve heard,” the secretary of state said. “And again, this is a powerfully emotional time for a lot of allies and partners — as it is for me, as it is for us. But I’ve also heard this: I’ve heard, across the board, deep appreciation and thanks from allies and partners for everything we’ve done to bring allies and partners out of harm’s way.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Absolutely nothing we can do:’ landlords, tenants struggle as ‘half measure’ moratorium pleases none

    The federal eviction moratorium has allowed struggling renters swamped by the fallout from COVID-19 to remain in their homes, but left landlords mostly on the hook for unpaid rent.

  • Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

    U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. Vanity Fair reports that Sergio Gor, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, performed the ceremony that was attended by about 40 people.

  • The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

    Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors, she was told, had found something that merited further investigation, although nurses tried to reassure her that "it most likely wasn't anything to be concerned about."Subscribe to The Post

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says US will look for every way possible to get people to Kabul airport

    No one predicted that the Afghanistan government would collapse in 11 days, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an exclusive interview with ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "It was a very rapid, fast-moving, fast-paced evolution," Austin said. Austin said early U.S. intelligence estimates varied widely as to how long the Afghan government could last against the Taliban after a U.S. military withdrawal.

  • Rebel Wilson bares her abs in workout selfie

    The actress has been hitting the gym since embarking on a "year of health" in 2020.

  • COVID-19 pandemic amplifies school bus driver shortage concerns

    The pandemic has only worsened the ongoing school bus driver shortage throughout the country. And as schools start back drivers are hard to come by.

  • There's no doubt Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson has an NFL-ready arm

    Zach Wilson has been as good as advertised so far.

  • Entire 100-meter dash field posts sub-10 second finish in historic first

    It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Pence aide blames Stephen Miller for 'devastating' visa system for Afghans

    Olivia Troye said Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, undermined anyone trying to get the allies out of Afghanistan.

  • A man in his 40s fell to his death at an NYC concert after he 'attempted a body flip,' police say

    Police said the man hit the ground headfirst after flipping and falling during a Dead & Company concert on Friday at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

  • Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

    A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant. Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

  • Flight attendants face 'the most hostile environment' ever: union leader

    Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson says airline employees are facing the most hostile environment ever from unruly passengers.

  • Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19, video shows

    At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."

  • Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

    At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront the first stirrings of armed resistance since capturing nearly all of Afghanistan in a matter of days earlier this month. Anti-Taliban fighters claimed to have seized three mountainous districts, and a prominent militia commander in the only province not yet under Taliban control pledged to fight back if attacked.

  • Biden planning to give an update on situation in Afghanistan

    The U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats, Biden administration officials said, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan. At the one-week mark since the Taliban completed its takeover of the country, the U.S.-directed airlift from Kabul continued Sunday even as U.S. officials expressed growing concern about the threat from the Islamic State group. President Joe Biden met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other members of his national security team to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, the White House said., and planned to provide a public update on Afghanistan later in the day.

  • Eruption of underwater volcano creates new island off Japan coast

    The new island, resulting from an eruption from the undersea Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, is located about 1,200 kilometres south of Tokyo, near Iwo Jima.

  • Rachel Maddow Decides to Stay at MSNBC

    Theo Wargo/GettyRachel Maddow, who was seriously considering ending her long run at MSNBC, has decided to stay put after all. Insider broke the news of Maddow’s new multiyear contract, which was confirmed to The Daily Beast by two people familiar with the matter.Maddow, 48, will continue to host her nightly show, which has MSNBC’s highest ratings, but the new deal also calls for her to pursue new projects with parent company NBC Universal.“This uniquely positions Rachel and MSNBC to capitalize o

  • Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island

    Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, and made landfall near Westerly, R.I., Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Millions in southern New England and New York braced for the possibility of toppled trees, extended power outages and flooding from a storm system that threatened to linger over the region well into Monday.

  • The time has come for Manny Pacquiao to hang up his boxing gloves

    There’s no reason for Manny Pacquiao to ever slip between those ropes with gloves on his hands again.