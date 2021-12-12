Chris Wallace Leaving Fox News

Fox News

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is leaving the network.

The Fox News Sunday moderator shockingly announced that this week’s episode of the political talk show would be his last, telling viewers it was with “real sadness” that he was departing both the Sunday series and network.

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept that promise,” Wallace said while announcing his exit at the end of his broadcast. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability to cover those stories I think are important to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

A source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast that Wallace is joining CNN+, the new paid streaming service from the rival cable network. CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The veteran journalist also noted that during his time at Fox News he’s covered five presidential elections and interviewed every U.S. president since George H.W. Bush, as well as world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Emanuel Macron.

“It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here,” he intoned. “There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish.”

He concluded: “I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out. And so, for the last time, dear friends, that’s it for today, have a great week.”

In a statement, Fox News Media wrote remarked on the highly respected newsman leaving the network after nearly two decades.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” the network said on Sunday. “The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

Wallace represents yet another of a series of high-profile departures from Fox News’ so-called “straight news” division in recent years, starting with longtime anchor Shepard Smith in late 2019 following a power struggle with star Tucker Carlson. Since then, correspondent Catherine Herridge left for CBS News and White House reporter Kristin Fisher jumped ship to join CNN, among other exits.

The Fox News Sunday moderator isn’t the only franchise-defining personality to say goodbye to a network this month. Brian Williams, who had been with NBC News for 23 years, signed off on MSNBC for the final time last week.

