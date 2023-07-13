Chris Wallace Presses RNC Chair Over 2020 Election: 'Do You Think' Biden Won?

Chris Wallace pushed Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel to answer whether President Joe Biden won the election after she said it’s “very real” to claim there were problems in 2020.

The Trump-backed RNC chair, who spoke out about “irregularities” and made evidence-free voter fraud claims in the wake of the 2020 election, has recognized that Biden is the president but has declined to say whether Biden’s victory was legitimate in the past.

“I think saying there were problems with 2020 is very real. I don’t think that’s election-denying,” McDaniel told the CNN host, who asked when she stopped “being an election denier.”

Wallace, in a preview of the interview shared on “CNN Primetime,” cut McDaniel’s answer short while pressing her on the topic.

“Wait a minute. Are you saying as the chair of the Republican Party that you still have questions as to whether or not Joe Biden was the duly elected president in 2020?” Wallace asked.

“Joe Biden’s the president. The process..” McDaniel replied.

“No. I didn’t ask you whether he’s the president,” the host said.

“No, I don’t think that, I think there were lots of problems” the RNC chair said.

McDaniel, who won her fourth two-year term as RNC chair in January, eventually acknowledged Biden “ultimately” won the election before doubling down on her claim that there were problems with the voting process.

“But I don’t think he won it fair. I don’t, I’m not going to say that,” she said.

“You’re saying you’re not sure, as the Republican Party chair, that he was the legitimately elected president?” Wallace asked.

“I’m saying there were lots of problems with the 2020 election and we need to fix it going forward,” she replied.

